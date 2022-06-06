Session: Skate Sim already has a release date for its final version after years in early access

Crea-ture Studios inherits EA’s Skate proposal with careful control through the two analogue ones.

The times when we had one skate video game after another are long gone, that’s why, for skate lovers, each new proposal that hits the market is celebrated in style. Fortunately, the good Tony returned in 2020 at the hands of Vicarious Visions in a great revision of the classics Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

But far from the arcade fun and punk-rock songs of the Activision franchise, if there was a saga that knew how to win over fans, it was EA’s Skate, with a commitment to realism that Session has been able to capturerewarding creativity in the development of different tricks and that came to Steam as early access in September 2019.

Finally, Crea-ture Studios, as part of Nacon Games now, have confirmed the release of their final version for next September 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, as Gematsu has shared. . Session: Skate Sim will feature ultra realistic physics and integrates the ‘True Stance Stick’, a system where each foot is managed independently using each of the analog sticks.

“With a learning curve that is as demanding as in real lifeplayers must practice controlling their board and performing all the tricks available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated”, says Nacom. The clasp puts it a complete integrated video editing systemwhere each player will be able to immortalize their greatest achievements.

