Set Decorators Society of America Announces Awards Nominations

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) has introduced the first-ever SDSA Awards celebrating excellence within the artwork of set ornament for movie.
“Promising Younger Girl,” “Mank,” “Tenet” “Marvel Girl 1984” and “Information of the World” are among the many movies to obtain nominations.
The Decor and Design classes spotlight feature-length movies of the 2020 season.
Remaining spherical for voting opens March 19. Voting closes ten days afterward March 29. Winners shall be introduced on March 31 through the SDSA’s YouTube channel.
Gene Cane, government director mentioned, “We’re so very excited to current movie awards for set ornament and to rejoice these great artists from all over the world.”
The nominations are in full beneath:
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
“Da 5 Bloods”
Set Ornament by Jeanette Scott
with Manufacturing Design by Wynn Thomas
Netflix
“Hillbilly Elegy”
Set Ornament by Merissa Lombardo SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Molly Hughes
Netflix
“I’m Considering of Ending Issues”
Set Ornament by Mattie Siegal
with Manufacturing Design by Molly Hughes
Netflix
“Promising Younger Girl”
Set Ornament by Rae Deslich SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Michael T. Perry
Focus Options
“Sound of Metallic”
Set Ornament by Tara Pavoni
with Manufacturing Design by Jeremy Woodward
Amazon Prime
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
“Emma”
Set Ornament by Stella Fox
with Manufacturing Design by Kave Quinn
Focus Options
“Mank”
Set Ornament by Jan Pascale SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Donald Graham Burt
Netflix
“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”
Set Ornament by Karen O’Hara SDSA, Diana Stoughton
with Manufacturing Design by Mark Ricker
Netflix
“Information of the World”
Set Ornament by Elizabeth Keenan SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by David Crank
Common
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Set Ornament by Andrew Baseman SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Shane Valentino
Netflix
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FEATURE FILM
“The Midnight Sky”
Set Ornament by John Bush
with Manufacturing Design by Jim Bissell
Netflix
“Palm Springs”
Set Ornament by Kelsi Ephraim
with Manufacturing Design by Jason Kisvarday
Neon/Hulu
“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”
Set Ornament by Rafaella Giovannetti SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Gary Freeman
Warner Bros
“Tenet”
Set Ornament by Kathy Lucas
with Manufacturing Design by Nathan Crowley
Warner Bros
“Marvel Girl 1984”
Set Ornament by Anna Lynch-Robinson SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Aline Bonetto
Warner Bros
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FEATURE FILM
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Set Ornament by Alina Pentac (Romania Unit)
with Manufacturing Design by David Saenz de Maturana
Amazon Prime
“Dolittle”
Set Ornament by Lee Sandales
with Manufacturing Design by Dominic Watkins
Common
“Eurovision Track Contest: The Story Of Fireplace Saga”
Set Ornament by Naomi Moore
with Manufacturing Design by Paul Inglis
Netflix
“The King Of Staten Island”
Set Ornament by David Schlesinger SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Kevin Thompson
Common
“The Promenade”
Set Ornament by Gene Serdena SDSA
with Manufacturing Design by Jamie Walker McCall
Netflix
