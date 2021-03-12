Set Decorators Society of America Announces Awards Nominations

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) has introduced the first-ever SDSA Awards celebrating excellence within the artwork of set ornament for movie.

“Promising Younger Girl,” “Mank,” “Tenet” “Marvel Girl 1984” and “Information of the World” are among the many movies to obtain nominations.

The Decor and Design classes spotlight feature-length movies of the 2020 season.

Remaining spherical for voting opens March 19. Voting closes ten days afterward March 29. Winners shall be introduced on March 31 through the SDSA’s YouTube channel.

Gene Cane, government director mentioned, “We’re so very excited to current movie awards for set ornament and to rejoice these great artists from all over the world.”

The nominations are in full beneath:

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Da 5 Bloods”

Set Ornament by Jeanette Scott

with Manufacturing Design by Wynn Thomas

Netflix

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Set Ornament by Merissa Lombardo SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Molly Hughes

Netflix

“I’m Considering of Ending Issues”

Set Ornament by Mattie Siegal

with Manufacturing Design by Molly Hughes

Netflix

“Promising Younger Girl”

Set Ornament by Rae Deslich SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Michael T. Perry

Focus Options

“Sound of Metallic”

Set Ornament by Tara Pavoni

with Manufacturing Design by Jeremy Woodward

Amazon Prime

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Emma”

Set Ornament by Stella Fox

with Manufacturing Design by Kave Quinn

Focus Options

“Mank”

Set Ornament by Jan Pascale SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Donald Graham Burt

Netflix

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Set Ornament by Karen O’Hara SDSA, Diana Stoughton

with Manufacturing Design by Mark Ricker

Netflix

“Information of the World”

Set Ornament by Elizabeth Keenan SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by David Crank

Common

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Set Ornament by Andrew Baseman SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Shane Valentino

Netflix

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A SCIENCE FICTION OR FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“The Midnight Sky”

Set Ornament by John Bush

with Manufacturing Design by Jim Bissell

Netflix

“Palm Springs”

Set Ornament by Kelsi Ephraim

with Manufacturing Design by Jason Kisvarday

Neon/Hulu

“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”

Set Ornament by Rafaella Giovannetti SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Gary Freeman

Warner Bros

“Tenet”

Set Ornament by Kathy Lucas

with Manufacturing Design by Nathan Crowley

Warner Bros

“Marvel Girl 1984”

Set Ornament by Anna Lynch-Robinson SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Aline Bonetto

Warner Bros

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DÉCOR/DESIGN OF A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FEATURE FILM

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Set Ornament by Alina Pentac (Romania Unit)

with Manufacturing Design by David Saenz de Maturana

Amazon Prime

“Dolittle”

Set Ornament by Lee Sandales

with Manufacturing Design by Dominic Watkins

Common

“Eurovision Track Contest: The Story Of Fireplace Saga”

Set Ornament by Naomi Moore

with Manufacturing Design by Paul Inglis

Netflix

“The King Of Staten Island”

Set Ornament by David Schlesinger SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Kevin Thompson

Common

“The Promenade”

Set Ornament by Gene Serdena SDSA

with Manufacturing Design by Jamie Walker McCall

Netflix