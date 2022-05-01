Set up your PS5, Xbox Series and PC to save on electricity bills

As the prices of the electricity bill are, it is natural that you want to know how you can save some money when using your PC, your PS5 or your Xbox Series. In recent months, the price of electricity has risen to almost unimaginable limitsand in all homes small solutions are sought to lower a few kWh at the end of the month.

We have collected some important data and information that can be great for you to save a few euros, and that is that the consoles have some special modes with which the electricity bill can be (a little) less harsh.

Save on the electricity bill with these tips for PS5, Xbox Series and PC

There are some general tips that can come in handy regardless of platform:

if you have one SmartTV To consume streaming platforms such as HBO, Netflix and others, ALWAYS use them above your consoles to watch these platforms, as consoles consume up to 25 times more energy than SmartTVs and other devices.

To consume streaming platforms such as HBO, Netflix and others, ALWAYS use them above your consoles to watch these platforms, as consoles consume up to 25 times more energy than SmartTVs and other devices. If you have the consoles hooked to the same strip and you don’t have it in sleep mode (downloading things and updating, wow) ALWAYS turn off the power strip with each use.

PS5

Long story short, the PS5 draws 55 watts when on low power, and up to 220 watts if the game is really demanding. This could increase if a game comes out that forces the machine to go to maximum performance, so things can get complicated on your bill if you play during the hours when electricity is more expensive.





In it sleep mode, the thing varies quite a bit depending on whether you are charging the controller or downloading updates, but it really is not a very high expense (up to 36 watts). The most obvious solution is to turn off the console completely after each use. if you don’t have to download anything.

Xbox Series

The Xbox Series S It consumes surprisingly little, consuming 40 watts at low consumption and 95 watts at maximum, saving a LOT of energy compared to other consoles. Refering to Xbox Series Xin low consumption it reaches 60 watts, while in full performance it reaches 200 watts, which could go up with more demanding games in the future.





The best thing you can do to save some money on your bill is to turn off the console after each use, although if you want to leave it on standby ALWAYS remember to put the Energy save mode.

PC

On PC things are a bit more complicated, because although there are certain VERY technical things, touching the voltages of your graphics card and others can be counterproductive if you don’t know what you have to do, so we recommend that you don’t do this if you don’t know what you’re doingbecause you can mess it up quite a bit.





What you can do is change a little your computer usage habits. If you are using the computer, do nothing, but if, for example, you are going to stop using it for half an hour or an hour, instead of leaving it on, suspend it or turn it off completely.

This is not just for the PC, also works for your monitors. If you’re not using them, turn them off completely to save some money on your bill. We know that they are not perfect solutions, but you should notice a drop in the price of the invoice.