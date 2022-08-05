Setback for Mauro Icardi at PSG: the coach removed him from the squad before his debut in Ligue 1

Icardi is not among those summoned for the debut in Ligue 1 (Photo: Reuters)

The last hours in the life of Mauro Icardi They were surely not as he would have wished. To the new media scandal that exploded due to the leaking of audios confirming his divorce from Wanda Nara, a painful sporting setback was added: he was not summoned for the debut in Ligue 1 this Saturday and his future seems to be further and further away from PSG.

The Argentine striker, who was at the center of criticism last year when he was absent from training for several days while going through a marital crisis, did not appear in the squad for the away game against Clermont This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. on what will be the first date of Ligue 1. The detail, not a minor one, is that coach Christope Galtier decided to dispense with his services despite the fact that he will have a significant loss in attack since Kylian Mbappé will not be due to an injury.

Mauro Icardi was part of the preseason tour of Japan and was part of the squad that played the Super Cup last Sunday, but was left out of the debut in Ligue 1 (Photo: Reuters)

Between the 21 surnames cited do appear Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira and Abdou Diallothree other players who, although they had not been separated from the squad, appeared in recent times in all the lists of possible departures along with Icardi himself.

The news of his resignation is resounding because The reasons were not reported in the official communication and he was not added to the list of injured as is the surname of Mabppé, absent due to an injury to the adductors.

The local media also did not provide details of the coach’s decision, who does have among the available strikers Lionel Messi y Neymarin addition to footballers who will start the season with the replacement role like the Spanish paul sarabiathe juvenile Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga y Hugo Ekitikeone of the four reinforcements so far that arrived with the nickname of promise.

Precisely Sarabia would be the target to fill the vacant place that will be left by the absence of Mabppé, just as he did in the French Super Cup final against Nantes. That game was another warning light for Icardi, who could not win the title despite the loss of Mbappé y it also failed to be the first replacement option since in the complement the DT chose to use the youthful Kalimuendo-Muinga before the Argentine.

The name of Mauro Icardi is one of the resounding absences on the payroll that the coach announced for his debut in Ligue 1, although it should also be noted that he was not called Idrissa Gueye nor the six outcasts from the beginning of the season: Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Rafinha and Thilo Kehrer.

News in development…

KEEP READING:

PSG closed its fourth signing, announced that it will seek to add another three footballers and the continuity of Mauro Icardi hangs in the balance

The “end of privileges” at PSG: the rules with the cell phone, meals and night control imposed by the new DT Galtier

Mauro Icardi broke the silence after the separation versions with Wanda Nara

Millions in profits, scandals and a society in danger: a representative appeared in the middle of the divorce between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara