Setback to AMLO: Mexican State is the main aggressor against journalists according to article 19 report

A photo of the late photojournalist Margarito Martínez, assassinated in Tijuana in 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf Maldonado

international organization Article 19 released its report on violence and aggressions suffered by journalists in Mexico during the first half of 2022. In it, it is realized that, contrary to the speech of President López Obrador, the Mexican State is the main responsible for said aggressions since 2007, in addition to detailing that only in the first six months of the year 331 cases have been registered with Mexico City as the entity with the highest incidence in the country.

Between the violence resumed are forced internal displacement, exile, stigmatizing speeches against journalists and the media, intimidation and harassment, threats, online or digital violence and the worst of all, the lethal. The organism recognizes the death of 12 journalists in the first half of the year, of which nine of them show signs or are directly related to the development of professional work.

“In a context where there are serious human rights violations, and where the press is attacked for publicizing issues of public interest; it is urgent that the Mexican State fulfill its obligations and take forceful actions through comprehensive public policies on freedom of expression, combating impunity and access to information”, urges Article 19 in the presentation of its report.

Independent journalist Ana Dora protests in the morning. PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO

Of the 331 documented attacks, 128 were perpetrated by an agent of the Mexican government, which is equivalent to 38.67% of the total. At the same time, public officials Civilians ranked as those who exercised the most violence, in any of its variants, against communicators with 75 cases. That is, 22.65% of the global. The second responsible were the civil security forces (police) with 45 reports that represents 13.60% and in third place, the armed forces (military) with eight that corresponds to 2.42%.

In this area, the attacks that the authorities committed the most were through the illegitimate use of public power which ranges from criminalization; stigmatization through official communication; judicial harassment by civil means, or ministerial by criminal means; administrative harassment; the suspension, denial or conditioning of official advertising, to the leaking of information in procedures and processes.

As for the aggressors outside the Mexican State, there are: people affiliated with a political party with 17 cases with news blockade and physical violence as the main variant; members of some organized crime group with 30 cases between threats, harassment and murders; by some particler with 68 cases and finally, undetermined with 88 cases.

Attacks on journalists by entity during the first half of 2022. Photo: Infobae México with information on Article 19.

The report detailed that the Mexico City It is the main federal demarcation where more aggressions were committed from January to June of this year. It was in the capital of the country where more cases were reported with 49. This was followed by Yucatán and Michoacán with 30 each, Tamaulipas with 21, and Chiapas with 20, Guerrero and Veracruz with 17.

For Mexican journalism, the source of corruption and politics represented the most dangerous with 168 attacks due to its coverage. That is, 50.76% of the global, while security and justice it was the second with 76 reports that corresponded to 22.96%. To a lesser extent, there are also issues related to Human rights, protests or social movement, land and territoryand finally linked to private sector.

In conclusion, Article 19 stated: “The 331 attacks against the press registered over six months clearly reflect the actions and omissions of the authorities against the press. In this context, the authorities deny the violence against the press, at the same time that they directly perpetrate attacks against journalists and the media. In this sense, despite being one of the most critical moments for the press in Mexico, few actions are in sight to combat impunity.”

