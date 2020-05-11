Seth MacFarlane to Host ‘At-Dwelling Variety Present’ on Peacock – Variety

Peacock introduced Monday that it’ll launch a brief type collection that includes a spread of NBCUniversal expertise titled “The At-Dwelling Variety Present.”

The primary episode shall be out there to stream at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Most exhibits shall be below 10 minutes, and the collection will run for 4 weeks. The present will increase consciousness and help for Feeding America, Americares, and United Manner.

Peacock launches for most of the people in July, however turned out there to Comcast prospects on April 15. Peacock is at the moment out there to Xfinity X1 and Flex prospects within the U.S. Moreover, anybody can watch the present on Peacock social handles, together with YouTube and Fb.

Seth MacFarlane, who signed a serious general deal at NBCUniversal earlier this yr, will introduce every installment. Different NBCU expertise to be featured within the present consists of: Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D’Arcy Carden, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, and plenty of extra.

“We’re excited to stream The At-Dwelling Variety Present on Peacock,” mentioned Invoice McGoldrick, president of unique content material for Peacock. “Peacock’s launch coincides with a second in our historical past when connection, group and content material are extra vital than ever. We wish to ship enjoyable and well timed content material in a manner that solely Peacock can, by bringing collectively leisure, information and sports activities to help these nice charities.”

The transfer comes as a number of networks have launched comparable at-home programming items in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. NBC not too long ago aired a “Parks and Recreation” reunion particular that was filmed completely remotely, whereas Fox simply launched the weekly unscripted collection “Movie star Watch Celebration.”