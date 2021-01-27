Seth MacFarlane to Produce Adaptation of Elan Mastai Novel at Peacock

Elan Mastai is growing a collection adaptation of his novel “All Our Unsuitable Todays” at Peacock with Seth MacFarlane onboard as an govt producer.

The undertaking is described as a thoughts bending time journey love story that explores alternate variations of ourselves in dramatically stunning and sometimes sudden methods.

Mastai will adapt the novel for the display. MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will govt produce by way of Fuzzy Door Productions, with Fuzzy Door’s Rachel Hargreaves-Heald overseeing the undertaking. Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor of Pascal Photos can even govt produce. UCP will function the studio. Fuzzy Door is at present underneath a wealthy general deal at UCP.

Mastai at present works as a author and supervising producer on the hit NBC drama collection “This Is Us.” His function credit embrace “What If” and “The Samaritan.” “All Our Unsuitable Todays” was initially revealed in 2017 and has since been translated into 24 languages.

He’s repped by Gersh and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door have arrange a quantity of initiatives since signing their new general deal. Amongst these is a restricted collection primarily based on Herman Wouk’s novels “The Winds of Battle” and “Battle and Remembrance.” Others embrace a collection adaptation of the quick movie “Skywatch” and a collection in regards to the Little Rock 9. The latter undertaking was to be govt produced by Chadwick Boseman earlier than his dying in August. Fuzzy Door continues to produce the Fox animated cornerstone “Household Man” in addition to “Cosmos” and Hulu’s “The Orville.”

MacFarlane is repped by Pleasure Fehily and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.