Seth Meyers Gets ‘Nearer Look’ for Live October Primetime Special

Seth Meyers is taking a short sojourn from late evening to primetime.

The “Late Evening” host will lead a half-hour particular primarily based on his present’s signature “Nearer Look” section that may air Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m., simply because the nation focuses extra intently on the looming 2020 presidential election. “Nearer Look Thursday” will air stay from Studio 8G in NBC’s Rockefeller Middle headquarters in New York.

Meyers’ “Nearer Look” weaves evaluation, jokes, outtakes from information experiences and intelligent graphics right into a minutes-long vignette that examines the information of the day and sometimes gives a weightier counterpart to a few of late-night TV’s common humor. NBC expects the particular to “dissect the occasions of the day, up-to-the-minute breaking information and different vital info as America begins to forged its vote.”

The host has been in an identical place previously. He has helped lead primetime half-hours primarily based on the “Weekend Replace” section of “Saturday Evening Live,” which NBC has aired a number of instances within the leadup to vital political elections.

Airing the “Nearer Look” particular will proceed NBC’s work to emphasise Meyers’ model of humor, which is tied extra on to present occasions and politics than its predominant time-slot rival, “The Late Late Present” on CBS, or this system’s NBC lead-in, “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Each of these reveals focus extra closely on sketches and bits with friends. Meyers just lately returned “Late Evening” to studio manufacturing after spending a number of weeks delivering a late-night program produced remotely.

“Nearer Look Thursday,” from Common Tv and Broadway Video, will likely be govt produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.