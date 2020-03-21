Seth Meyers Plans New ‘Closer Look’ Segments Via YouTube

Seth Meyers is leaping again within the pool with the opposite late-night hosts working to get content material out to followers whereas the coronavirus epidemic makes conventional late-night exhibits tough to provide.

NBC mentioned Meyers will probably be recording new “Nearer Look” segments from his house, and can launch them by way of his program’s YouTube channel. The commentary segments are the signature piece of the comic’s “Late Evening.”

It’s the most recent instance of the nation’s numerous late-night packages attempting to maneuver ahead at a time when doing so is tougher. The exhibits typically depend on stay audiences to gasoline the environment and power of their broadcasts.

“Late Evening” producers typically make the “Nearer Look” segments obtainable by way of Twitter and different social-media channels.