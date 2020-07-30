Seth Rogen And Call Me By Your Name Director Teaming For Movie About Famous Hollywood Sex Worker

This film is only one of a number of initiatives Luca Guadagnino has arising. The filmmaker, who’s caught consideration in recent times for Call Me By Your Name (which received the Greatest Tailored Screenplay Oscar and was nominated in three different classes) and the Suspiria remake, can also be set to direct the Scarface remake and a brand new movie adaptation of Lord of the Flies. Guadagnino’s HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are will premiere on HBO in September, and his documentary Salvatore, Shoemaker of Desires will premiere on the Venice Movie Pageant the identical month.