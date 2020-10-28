Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reunite for AppleTV+ comedy series Platonic

The co-stars of the hit comedy motion pictures Unhealthy Neighbours, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, are hoping to recreate their comedic spark once they co-star in AppleTV+ comedy series Platonic.

The ten-part series is the story of two childhood associates who fell out however meet once more later in life and attempt to work out the explanations behind their fracture. The renewed friendship has massive implications for their present relationships, nonetheless, and might result in new selections and new instructions.

In accordance with Selection, Platonic has been co-written by Nick Stoller who, in addition to directing the Unhealthy Neighbours motion pictures, additionally co-wrote the Netflix series Associates from School with Francesca Delbanco, who has teamed up with Stoller on Platonic.

The 2 stars present highly effective comedy CVs and will undoubtedly entice an viewers and probably new subscribers to AppleTV+.

Australian actress Byrne starred in Kristen Wiig’s hit 2011 film Bridesmaids, whereas she’s additionally been nominated for Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for FX series Damages. She just lately performed feminist icon Gloria Steinem in Hulu series Mrs America, which screened on BBC Two in July within the UK.

In addition to Platonic, Byrne will star in AppleTV+ Eighties comedy-drama Bodily, concerning the decade’s obsession with aerobics.

Canadian actor Rogen is without doubt one of the twenty first Century’s high comedy movie stars, with the likes of The 40 Yr Previous Virgin, Knocked Up and The Interview amongst his main roles.

Rogen has additionally branched out into government producing, notably on The Boys at Amazon Prime Video and Black Monday at Showtime.

You possibly can subscribe the AppleTV+ streaming service for £4.99 a month within the UK or purchase the Apple TV HD field for £149.

