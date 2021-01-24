Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz Exchange Insults on Twitter

Seth Rogen and Sen. Ted Cruz have been engaged in a heated Twitter trade for a couple of days now, sparring over every little thing from the Paris Local weather Settlement to the Disney movie “Fantasia.”

It began on Inauguration Day, when Cruz criticized President Joe Biden for reentering the Paris Local weather Settlement, to which Rogen responded: “Fuck off you fascist.”

Cruz then connected a screenshot of that interplay in one other tweet, writing: “Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen If you happen to’re a wealthy, offended Hollywood superstar, at present’s Dems are the celebration for you. If you happen to’re blue collar, when you’re a union member, when you work in vitality or manufacturing… not a lot.”

Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩ If you happen to’re a wealthy, offended Hollywood superstar, at present’s Dems are the celebration for you. If you happen to’re blue-collar, when you’re a union member, when you work in vitality or manufacturing…not a lot. #JobsMatter pic.twitter.com/mwtMaBKiS2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021

Rogen fired again, “If you happen to’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t discover it offensive when somebody calls your spouse ugly, Ted Cruz is the precise motherfucker for you,” including, “additionally I’m in 4 unions.”

If you happen to’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t discover it offensive when somebody calls your spouse ugly, Ted Cruz is the precise motherfucker for you. https://t.co/w4zdynI2V9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

The feud was reignited the subsequent day, when Cruz quote tweeted MGM Studios’ put up posing the query, “What was the primary movie you noticed in theaters?” Cruz wrote, “Fantasia. It was enjoying at a movie revival. It scared me; I cried – I used to be 4. My Mother needed to take me out. Good occasions.”

Fantasia. It was enjoying at a movie revival. It scared me; I cried—I used to be 4. My Mother needed to take me out. Good occasions. https://t.co/xbTrhVvSko — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 22, 2021

On Jan. 22, Rogen replied: “Everybody who made that movie would hate you.”

“They’re all lifeless. So I feel we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican,” Cruz responded. “Despite the fact that you behave on-line like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming ‘F U! F U!’ is admittedly, actually intelligent), your motion pictures are sometimes fairly humorous. I’m certain you hate that I get pleasure from them.”

They’re all lifeless. So I feel we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Despite the fact that you behave on-line like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is admittedly, actually intelligent), your motion pictures are sometimes fairly humorous. I’m certain you hate that I get pleasure from them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2021

Rogen then knowledgeable Cruz that he truly does have a light case of Tourette’s, including: “I as soon as once more take nice pleasure in telling you to go fuck your self.” “Additionally VERY few instances of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most instances, like mine, manifest in twitching,” Rogen continued.

As somebody who has Tourette’s of their household (and additionally has a really gentle case himself), I as soon as once more take nice pleasure in telling you to go fuck your self. (Additionally VERY few instances of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most instances, like mine, manifest in twitching.) https://t.co/NJaEjMfNJt — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Rogen adopted that tweet up with, “All jokes apart, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit,” to which Cruz replied: “All jokes apart, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your celebration that believes in govt energy: to close your small business, to oppress your religion & to censor your speech. Anybody who disagrees, they attempt to cancel. BTW, plenty of people in Hollywood are conservative – & muzzled by the fascist Left.”

All jokes apart, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

All jokes apart, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your celebration that believes in govt energy: to close your small business, to oppress your religion & to censor your speech. Anybody who disagrees, they attempt to cancel. BTW, plenty of people in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

This appeared to be the final straw, for Rogen, who shot again: “You actually impressed a lethal revolt you silly fuck.”

You actually impressed a lethal revolt you silly fuck. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Cruz has but to reply to this tweet, however Rogen continued to clarify his dislike for Cruz, citing the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and Cruz’s assist of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election outcomes. “This isn’t a Twitter ‘feud.’ @tedcruz tried to overthrow our authorities,” Rogen tweeted. “He impressed a lethal mob to storm the Capitol. And I feel that deserves ridicule. So fuck him.”

This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our authorities. He impressed a lethal mob to storm the Capitol. And I feel that deserves ridicule. So fuck him. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

“Your lies bought individuals killed,” Rogen added in one other tweet. “You may have blood on your arms.”

Your lies bought individuals killed. You may have blood on your arms. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Notable members of Hollywood joined in to defend Rogen, praising him for calling out Cruz.

“Ted Cruz doing clumsy Trump cosplay is so embarrassing,” Billy Eichner wrote. “Sweetie, you don’t have *it*. You might be merely NOT a star! Sorry!”

Ted Cruz doing clumsy Trump cosplay is so embarrassing. Sweetie, you don’t have *it*. You might be merely NOT a star! Sorry! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 22, 2021

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who costarred with Rogen in “50/50” and “The Night time Earlier than,” jumped in to assist clarify Rogen’s anger towards the Senator.

“Mr. Senator, as @sethrogen’s non-threatening buddy, maybe I can translate ‘fascist’ into extra charming and civil phrases,” Gordon-Levitt wrote. “Your assist of the previous President’s makes an attempt to baselessly overturn a democratic election is paying homage to supporters of Hitler, Mussolini, and others.”

Mr. Senator, as @sethrogen’s non-threatening buddy, maybe I can translate “fascist” into extra charming and civil phrases. Your assist of the previous President’s makes an attempt to baselessly overturn a democratic election is paying homage to supporters of Hitler, Mussolini, and others. https://t.co/6hWkj9SKEa — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 22, 2021

Michael Herbert Schur, co-creator of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Workplace” who goes by Ken Large on Twitter, wrote: “Hello, @tedcruz is determined to select a battle with @Sethrogen so everybody talks about that and not the truth that he made a bad-faith try and overthrow a good election so as to cynically seize Trump’s base and run for President in 2024. Let’s focus on the latter.”

Hello, @tedcruz is determined to select a battle with @Sethrogen so everybody talks about that and not the truth that he made a bad-faith try and overthrow a good election so as to cynically seize Trump’s base and run for President in 2024. Let’s focus on the latter. — Ken Large (@KenTremendous) January 24, 2021

Representatives for Cruz and Rogen didn’t instantly reply for Selection‘s request for remark.