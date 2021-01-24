General News

Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz Exchange Insults on Twitter

January 24, 2021
7 Min Read

Seth Rogen and Sen. Ted Cruz have been engaged in a heated Twitter trade for a couple of days now, sparring over every little thing from the Paris Local weather Settlement to the Disney movie “Fantasia.”

It began on Inauguration Day, when Cruz criticized President Joe Biden for reentering the Paris Local weather Settlement, to which Rogen responded: “Fuck off you fascist.”

Cruz then connected a screenshot of that interplay in one other tweet, writing: “Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen If you happen to’re a wealthy, offended Hollywood superstar, at present’s Dems are the celebration for you. If you happen to’re blue collar, when you’re a union member, when you work in vitality or manufacturing… not a lot.”

Rogen fired again, “If you happen to’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t discover it offensive when somebody calls your spouse ugly, Ted Cruz is the precise motherfucker for you,” including, “additionally I’m in 4 unions.”

The feud was reignited the subsequent day, when Cruz quote tweeted MGM Studios’ put up posing the query, “What was the primary movie you noticed in theaters?” Cruz wrote, “Fantasia. It was enjoying at a movie revival. It scared me; I cried – I used to be 4. My Mother needed to take me out. Good occasions.”

On Jan. 22, Rogen replied: “Everybody who made that movie would hate you.”

“They’re all lifeless. So I feel we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican,” Cruz responded. “Despite the fact that you behave on-line like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming ‘F U! F U!’ is admittedly, actually intelligent), your motion pictures are sometimes fairly humorous. I’m certain you hate that I get pleasure from them.”

Rogen then knowledgeable Cruz that he truly does have a light case of Tourette’s, including: “I as soon as once more take nice pleasure in telling you to go fuck your self.” “Additionally VERY few instances of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most instances, like mine, manifest in twitching,” Rogen continued.

Rogen adopted that tweet up with, “All jokes apart, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit,” to which Cruz replied: “All jokes apart, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your celebration that believes in govt energy: to close your small business, to oppress your religion & to censor your speech. Anybody who disagrees, they attempt to cancel. BTW, plenty of people in Hollywood are conservative – & muzzled by the fascist Left.”

This appeared to be the final straw, for Rogen, who shot again: “You actually impressed a lethal revolt you silly fuck.”

Cruz has but to reply to this tweet, however Rogen continued to clarify his dislike for Cruz, citing the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and Cruz’s assist of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election outcomes. “This isn’t a Twitter ‘feud.’ @tedcruz tried to overthrow our authorities,” Rogen tweeted. “He impressed a lethal mob to storm the Capitol. And I feel that deserves ridicule. So fuck him.”

“Your lies bought individuals killed,” Rogen added in one other tweet. “You may have blood on your arms.”

Notable members of Hollywood joined in to defend Rogen, praising him for calling out Cruz.

“Ted Cruz doing clumsy Trump cosplay is so embarrassing,” Billy Eichner wrote. “Sweetie, you don’t have *it*. You might be merely NOT a star! Sorry!”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who costarred with Rogen in “50/50” and “The Night time Earlier than,” jumped in to assist clarify Rogen’s anger towards the Senator.

“Mr. Senator, as @sethrogen’s non-threatening buddy, maybe I can translate ‘fascist’ into extra charming and civil phrases,” Gordon-Levitt wrote. “Your assist of the previous President’s makes an attempt to baselessly overturn a democratic election is paying homage to supporters of Hitler, Mussolini, and others.”

Michael Herbert Schur, co-creator of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Workplace” who goes by Ken Large on Twitter, wrote: “Hello, @tedcruz is determined to select a battle with @Sethrogen so everybody talks about that and not the truth that he made a bad-faith try and overthrow a good election so as to cynically seize Trump’s base and run for President in 2024. Let’s focus on the latter.”

Representatives for Cruz and Rogen didn’t instantly reply for Selection‘s request for remark.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.