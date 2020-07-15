Seth Rogen Expands His Hollywood Hills Compound – Variety

Seth Rogen has recently been fairly busy on the true property entrance. Earlier this 12 months, the prolific skilled funnyman purchased a cottage in his longtime neighborhood hang-out of West Hollywood, and concurrently put one other close by home up on the market. And his in-flux portfolio nonetheless comprises a 3rd WeHo-area bungalow, this one acquired approach again in 2006.

Final month, tax information reveal, “The Lion King” voice actor and longtime spouse Lauren Miller additionally paid practically $three million for a mini-estate deep within the Hollywood Hills. The property was by no means in the marketplace, so public images are nonexistent and particulars slim, nevertheless it occurs to lie straight subsequent door to a a lot bigger compound that Rogen purchased again in 2014 for practically $eight million. For the final a number of years, that greater property — which comprises a predominant home, indifferent guesthouse, paddle tennis court docket and extra website enhancements — has been present process a big rebuild and growth.

Based mostly on an intensive overview of information, Rogen’s newly enlarged Hollywood Hills property was acquired in three separate transactions for a complete of $11.2 million, and spans six contiguous heaps that mixed comprise greater than eight acres. That’s an enormous quantity of land for Los Angeles, and significantly for an property simply minutes away from central Hollywood’s nonstop bustle. However the canyon compound itself feels worlds other than gritty Tinseltown, awash in nature and cloaked behind a jungle-like cacophony of eucalyptus, pine and sycamore bushes; on the property’s again finish, there’s even a pure waterfall and two gurgling streams.

Building continues on the property, although we’ll doubtless be ready years to see Rogen’s full actual property imaginative and prescient come to life. However permits and different public on-line sources present hints of the massive image plan — he’s employed acclaimed structure agency Marmol Radziner, best-known for his or her prefab designs and painstaking restorations of midcentury trendy houses, to spearhead the event of his new property, which is already one of many neighborhood’s most spectacular.