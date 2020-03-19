Seth Rogen Got High And Live-Tweeted Cats, See His Funniest Responses

Depart a Remark
It is a loopy time on the planet, because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out on a worldwide scale. Well being professionals are encouraging the general public to self-quarantine, so as to scale back infections. As such, loads of us are shut in at residence, watching no matter content material is at present accessible. In response, studios have been releasing films on Video On Demand early. The notorious film musical Cats is among the tasks that arrived early, and actor/author/producer Seth Rogen acquired tremendous excessive and watched it for the primary time. Rogen live-tweeted his ideas, and the outcomes undoubtedly did not disappoint.
Cats is a protracted operating Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber which audiences normally actually love or hate. Tom Hooper’s movie adaptation went viral for its use of digital fur know-how, which resulted in actors’ faces being placed on furry our bodies and kitty heads. Seth Rogen’s introduction to his first viewing expertise revealed that he was going to be excessive AF watching the viral film. Test it out under.
Seth Rogen’s thoughts is likely to be affected by substances, however he begins off his Cats live-tweet asking a query that plagued so many people. What precisely is a Jellicle cat? The ensemble of dancers seek advice from themselves (in tune) as Jellicles numerous occasions all through Cats, nevertheless it’s unclear what precisely this implies. Is that simply the title of their gang/household of cats? Maybe the world won’t ever know.
The Cats film actually begins by hitting the bottom operating, as its opening tune is a weird speak-sing quantity referred to as (you guessed it) “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats.” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s tune completely teases the kind of film you are about to see, and issues solely get extra wild from there.
One other frequent level of rivalry for Cats is the size that Tom Hooper used within the film. As a result of whereas the actors are working with big set items, its not precisely the right scale in comparison with the dimensions of the cats. Seth Rogen observed this as properly, tweeting:
Legendary actress Judi Dench performs Previous Deuteronomy in Cats, a task that it sometimes performed by a male actor. Dench was totally pleasant doing press for the film, and appears to have loved her time filming Tom Hooper’s film musical. However she was additionally the sufferer of some unhealthy CGI, and was even nominated for Worst Supporting Actress on the Razzies. Seth Rogen took challenge with Dench’s position as properly, primarily her costume.
Seth Rogen is all of us. The best way that the characters in Cats had been clothed or nude appeared completely random. And for Judi Dench’s Previous Deuteronomy, she was seemingly carrying a fur coat. And as Rogen noticed, that ought to have been extraordinarily offensive to her furry comrades. However maybe since she makes the Jellicle Alternative, she will get particular fur privileges.
Cats is comparatively plot-less. We see as numerous cats seem, sing a tune introducing themselves, and vie to be the Jellicle Alternative. That successful cat will transfer to the Heaviside Layer, which is presumably Cat heaven? It appears to be like like Seth Rogen acquired bored with the film’s predictable format, tweeting out:
He isn’t unsuitable. Every monitor from Cats offers the singer the highlight, and does not essentially construct upon a bigger plot. It is extra like a range present {that a} narrative-driven story, which appeared to price on Seth Rogen as he watched the film stoned final night time.
Cats was a dizzying expertise for moviegoers who weren’t excessive and in quarantine, so it was little question a major expertise for Seth Rogen. And after sharing his hilarious ideas to the general public, the acclaimed filmmaker had one final query he was left questioning. And you might need guessed it.
There are some questions that we’re simply by no means going to know. Chief amongst them what precisely a Jellicle cat is. Certain we met a whole group of them performed by A-lit actors, however that questions stays. One other one is: what was with these loopy bugs in Insurgent Wilson’s tune?
Cats is at present accessible through video on demand, and the DVD and Blu-ray is anticipated April seventh. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
