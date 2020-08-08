Seth Rogen Hilariously ‘Tried To Get Out’ Of Playing Both Roles In American Pickle

In order for Seth Rogen to have an precise beard as Herschel, the whole thing of An American Pickle was filmed with the actor because the pickle-brined character after which filmed once more with a clean-shaved Rogen taking part in a present-day man from Brooklyn. When on set, Rogen had a stand-in that he would typically play off of for the scenes. It was an particularly difficult shoot for the actor, particularly in moments when the characters share the body and their conversations additionally have to look natural.