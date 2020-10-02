Seth Rogen Joins Hollywood Democrats Hoping to Flip Senate

With only a month left within the marketing campaign, Hollywood Democrats are turning their fundraising efforts towards successful again the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday evening, actor Seth Rogen appeared at a digital fundraiser for Jaime Harrison, the Democrat in a good race with Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

Rogen’s spouse, actor Lauren Miller Rogen, additionally made an look. Co-hosts included Heidi and Damon Lindelof, Alex Kurtzman and Sam Kurtzman-Counter, Nina Jacobson and Jen Bleakley, Ashley and David Kramer, and Christy Callahan and Jon Glickman. The occasion, which raised $110,000, was organized by producers Matt Tolmach and Paige Goldberg Tolmach.

The leisure business has been elevating cash for Democratic candidates for a lot of months, however the efforts took on new vitality with the loss of life of Supreme Court docket Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.

“The passing of Justice Ginsburg shone an extra gentle on how necessary this election is,” mentioned Jon Vein, a prolific Democratic fundraiser and husband of producer Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. “The sense of urgency is extra broad-based now.”

Vein lately hosted a joint occasion with Mark Kelly, the Democrat working in Arizona; Cal Cunningham, the candidate in North Carolina; Sara Gideon, who’s working in Maine; and John Hickenlooper, who’s working in Colorado. As with all such occasions within the COVID period, the occasion was held on Zoom. Every candidate went by breakout conferences in sequence.

Candidates and donors have gotten snug with elevating cash on Zoom, which permits the candidates to attain many extra folks with out the journey expense and time dedication required for in-person occasions.

Callahan mentioned, even with out getting to see candidates within the flesh, there was no lag in contributions from the Los Angeles and New York fundraising circuits.

“Folks really care in regards to the nation,” she mentioned. “We’re raking within the cash with out occasions. They’re actually getting nothing out of it.”

Vein mentioned Zoom has its benefits, however that he’s wanting ahead to getting again to in-person gatherings.

“This isn’t perfect, however I do suppose it’s one thing that has opened up plenty of alternative,” Vein mentioned. “I don’t suppose Zoom fundraisers will go away, however I do suppose individuals are keen to see a candidate in three dimensions and see their buddies and have a shared expertise.”

Hollywood donors are additionally giving to the Senate Majority PAC, the committee supporting Democratic candidates. In August, the committee obtained $250,000 from Jeffrey Katzenberg; $125,000 from Alan and Cindy Horn; $100,000 from John and Marilyn Wells; and $20,000 from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Greg Berlanti contributed $100,000 and Chris Meledandri gave $50,000 in July; Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw gave $500,000 in June; and Seth MacFarlane contributed $1 million in March.

Katzenberg has donated $750,000 to the committee in complete this 12 months. Haim Saban has donated $1.5 million.