Seth Rogen Reveals Thoughts About Superbad 2 And Why He Thinks The Original Is Perfect

I consider all the flicks we have ever made, Superbad is the one I would 100 p.c most likely by no means contact. Truthfully, I do not assume it requires enchancment or something to be constructed upon it. I am unbelievably pleased with it, it actually holds up – individuals nonetheless watch it, highschool children come as much as me telling me that they watched it for the primary time and the way they cherished it. It is labored its means into being considered as one of many higher highschool motion pictures that is on the market. I am so frightened of subtracting from it in any means with a foul sequel or spin-off that I would by no means do it. I’ve so few precise good accomplishments that I am horrified to fuck with those I’ve [laughs].