Seth Rogen Reveals Thoughts About Superbad 2 And Why He Thinks The Original Is Perfect

Some of the influential and quotable fashionable comedies continues to be 2007’s Superbad. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film might have been one in every of their first collaborations, nevertheless it has stood the check of time. And when a film reaches this standing, there’s an apparent query that at all times makes its option to the filmmakers: will there ever be a sequel?
Right here’s what Seth Rogen not too long ago needed to say concerning the prospect of constructing a Superbad 2:
I consider all the flicks we have ever made, Superbad is the one I would 100 p.c most likely by no means contact. Truthfully, I do not assume it requires enchancment or something to be constructed upon it. I am unbelievably pleased with it, it actually holds up – individuals nonetheless watch it, highschool children come as much as me telling me that they watched it for the primary time and the way they cherished it. It is labored its means into being considered as one of many higher highschool motion pictures that is on the market. I am so frightened of subtracting from it in any means with a foul sequel or spin-off that I would by no means do it. I’ve so few precise good accomplishments that I am horrified to fuck with those I’ve [laughs].
Now that’s excessive reward from the author of Superbad. Seth Rogen advised LADBible that he doesn’t need to make one other Superbad film as a result of he doesn’t imagine there’s extra story to inform and he’s afraid he’d mess up the legacy it has constructed over the previous 13 years. It’s wonderful to listen to Seth Rogen’s movie continues to be making an impression on teenagers years later. It’s certain to cement its place in the highschool film corridor of fame.
Talking to Seth Rogen’s level about its continued prominence on younger individuals, final 12 months a 20-year-old received caught flashing a faux Hawaii ID with the title “McLovin” on it, together with the identical birthdate Superbad’s Fogell had on his too. Rogen noticed it and easily commented with “My work right here is completed.” Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart is definitely Gen-Z’s personal replace on the idea.
Superbad follows Jonah Hill’s Seth and Michael Cera’s Evan as they method the tip of their highschool careers. The codependent associates go partying collectively in an try to lose their virginities. Alongside the best way, they meet Rogen and Invoice Hader’s cop characters, and an up-and-coming Emma Stone and Dave Franco as highschool college students.
If Superbad 2 was to stay autobiographical, Seth and Evan would achieve success filmmakers, and we already know that story. Plus, the pair should have injected themselves in a roundabout way of their many different movies which have come out since Superbad. It will be enjoyable to see Michael Cera, Jonah Hill and the gang reunite for a highschool reunion of some kind although.
On CinemaBlend’s podcast ReelBlend, the hosts not too long ago spoke Judd Apatow, who produced the film early in his profession too. You possibly can take heed to Apatow speak about Superbad together with The King of Staten Island and his different well-known comedies within the new episode. Seth Rogen’s newest film is An American Pickle, which is out there to stream on HBO Max.
