Seth Rogen Says Emma Watson Did Not ‘Storm Off’ ‘This Is the Finish’

Seth Rogen took to Twitter on Monday night time to make clear “a narrative that has emerged” from his latest interview with British GQ.

In the interview, Rogen is requested a few rumor that Emma Watson “stormed off the set” of his 2013 movie, “This Is the Finish,” after refusing to shoot a scene involving Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum on a leash in leather-based BDSM garb.

Rogen’s response was as follows: “I imply, I don’t look again on that and suppose, ‘How dare she try this?’ You recognize? I believe typically once you learn one thing, relating to life it doesn’t appear to be what you thought it was. However it was not some horrible ending to our relationship. She got here again the subsequent day to say goodbye. She helped promote the movie. No arduous emotions and I couldn’t be happier with how the movie turned out in the finish. She was in all probability proper. It was in all probability funnier the manner we ended up doing it.”

Nonetheless, the tidbit has triggered many to imagine that Watson did, the truth is, storm off — which propelled Rogen to set the document straight in a notes app assertion.

“I wish to appropriate a narrative that has emerged from a latest interview I gave. It misrepresents what truly occurred,” Rogen wrote. “Emma Watson didn’t ‘storm off the set’ and it’s shitty that the notion is that she did. The scene was not what was initially scripted, it was getting improvised, modified drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in a roundabout way uncool or unprofessional is full bullshit.”

Rogen mentioned that the state of affairs was on account of a scarcity of communication, and clarified that they made the resolution collectively for Watson to not seem in the scene.

“I for positive ought to have communicated higher and since I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable place. She and I spoke on the night time; it was total a shitty state of affairs and it should have been arduous for her to say one thing and I’m very completely happy and impressed that she did,” Rogen mentioned. “We agreed on her not being in the scene collectively.”

Rogen ended his assertion by apologizing for the state of affairs, stating that he needs he “had carried out extra to stop it.”

“I used to be thrilled for the alternative to work along with her and can be thrilled to get that chance once more,” Rogen mentioned. “I’m very sorry and disenchanted that it occurred, and I want I had carried out extra to stop it.”

British GQ didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Learn Rogen’s full assertion beneath.