Seth Rogen Says ‘Pineapple Express 2’ Wasn’t Made Due to the Budget

“Pineapple Express” followers can be dissatisfied to be taught {that a} sequel was shot down over funds issues from Sony.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Present” on Wednesday, Rogen stated Sony wasn’t keen on a “Pineapple Express 2” film a number of years in the past when it was being pitched.

“We tried to make one and thanks to the Sony hack you’ll be able to really discover the electronic mail when Sony determined to kill the film and never make it,” he advised host Howard Stern. “It was one thing we had been very open to a number of years in the past, however Sony was not that keen on it.”

The notorious 2014 Sony Photos hack launched many confidential paperwork and emails about upcoming and beforehand unannounced films.

In accordance to a report from The Day by day Beast, leaked emails between “Pineapple Express” producer Judd Apatow and former Sony Photos co-chairman Amy Pascal confirmed dialogue of a sequel to the stoner comedy again in 2014.

“I’m so glad we’re so shut to getting ‘Pineapple Express 2’ found out. I’m very excited to make this factor actual. We’re very impressed creatively on this one. We have now hilarious concepts. It’s gonna be superior. We realized a lot on how to make these comedy sequels once we did ‘Anchorman 2.’ And we rocked that advertising and marketing marketing campaign. International is doing superior too. I’m positive ‘PE2’ will do even higher! Marijuana is so standard now! It’s on each nook!” Apatow wrote in an electronic mail.

Nevertheless, The Day by day Beast stories that Apatow wished a $50 million funds for a sequel, and Sony executives demanded or not it’s stored at $45 million. Dialogue for the sequel fizzled out after that.

Rogen backed up the concept cash was the challenge with getting “Pineapple Express 2” off the floor.

“I believe we most likely wished an excessive amount of cash. Studios, they don’t like giving freely cash. Bizarre factor,” he stated.

“Pineapple Express” was a smash hit and cult favourite, grossing slightly greater than $100 million worldwide towards a funds of $27 million.

Subsequent up, Rogen has “An American Pickle,” a comedy by which he performs a pickle manufacturing facility employee who will get put into suspended animation and reemerges in trendy instances. It releases on HBO Max on Aug. 6.

Watch Rogen’s interview beneath.