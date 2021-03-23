Seth Rogen to Play Steven Spielberg’s Uncle in Film Based on Childhood

Seth Rogen has joined Steven Spielberg’s upcoming movie based mostly on his childhood in Arizona, Selection has confirmed.

Rogen will take on the function of Spielberg’s favourite uncle in the untitled movie. As beforehand reported, Michelle Williams is in talks to play a significant half as effectively.

The search is underway to discover younger actors of a number of ages to spherical out the forged, with one in all them taking part in the function impressed by a younger Spielberg — though the character’s title won’t be Steven.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who he has beforehand labored with on “West Facet Story,” “Munich” and “Lincoln.” Plot particulars are being saved below wraps, however the movie will focus on a younger protagonist rising up in Phoenix, Ariz. in the late Nineteen Fifties and early Sixties, and can look at the character’s relationship together with his dad and mom all through completely different time durations.

Manufacturing is scheduled to begin this summer time, with a launch date deliberate for 2022. The movie is being produced by Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Spielberg’s subsequent mission to hit the massive display screen is “West Facet Story,” which is ready to launch on Dec. 10 after being delayed for a 12 months due to the pandemic. Spielberg’s adaptation of the Broadway musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, with different forged members together with Ariana Debose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno and Curtiss Cook dinner.

Rogen not too long ago began his personal hashish firm, Houseplant, and produced and starred in “An American Pickle” and “The Catastrophe Artist.” His manufacturing firm with accomplice Evan Goldberg, Level Gray, has additionally seen main success with Amazon collection “The Boys.”

Deadline Hollywood was the primary to report the information.