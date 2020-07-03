Seth Rogen’s ‘An American Pickle’ on HBO Max Releases First Trailer – Variety

HBO Max has revealed the primary trailer for “An American Pickle,” an upcoming comedy starring Seth Rogen set to premiere on the platform on Aug. 6.

Directed by his frequent collaborator Brandon Trost, Rogen performs Herschel Greenbaum, a Polish ditch digger who immigrates to the U.S. in 1920 to satisfy his American dream. Herschel finds work at a pickle manufacturing unit, solely to fall right into a vat of brine, placing him into suspended animation.

A century later, Herschel emerges from the brine in 2020, absolutely preserved. Though all of his instant members of the family have died, Herschel is ready to find his great-grandson, Ben — who can be performed by Rogen.

The 2 wrestle to narrate to one another by way of household values, music and tradition, with Herschel even pointing to a poster of David Bowie on Ben’s wall and asking, “Is that this your father?” Nonetheless, Ben helps Herschel adapt to the 21st century, and Herschel guides Ben by the immense grief brought on by his mother and father’ premature deaths years in the past.

The solid contains Sarah Snook, Sean Whalen, Jorma Taccone, Joanna Adler, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Geoffrey Cantor, David Mattey, Charles Rogers and Kevin O’Rourke.

The premise is predicated on Simon Wealthy’s quick story, “Promote Out,” which was printed in The New Yorker in 2013. Wealthy additionally wrote the movie’s screenplay, whereas Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver served as producers. Trost and Rogen have beforehand labored collectively on “This Is The Finish,” “Neighbors,” “The Interview” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

“An American Pickle” marks the primary unique characteristic movie launched by HBO Max, which launched on Could 27.

Watch the total trailer beneath.