Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles animated reboot now has a liberate date

The animated reboot of the Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles already has a liberate date, however we can have to attend a bit of bit. Rogen introduced on Twitter that it’s going to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

The announcement was once made thru a sequence of scribbles in a vintage faculty pocket book that Rogen posted on Twitter. The discharge date is visual within the higher proper nook of the pocket book web page.

First introduced in 2020, Rogen’s reboot is being advanced at the side of Paramount and Nickelodeon. Rogen says he’ll use the “adolescent” facet of the characters and the tale as a kick off point.

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, surprisingly the ‘Teenager’ phase, […] It was once all the time the phase that stuck my eye essentially the most, and as any individual who loves teenager motion pictures and has made a large number of teenager motion pictures, and who actually began their career writing a teenager film, the theory of ​​perfecting that component was once in point of fact thrilling. for us“Rogen instructed Collinder closing yr.”I imply, with out leaving the remainder apart, I in point of fact need to use that as one of those place to begin for the film.“.

The movie shall be directed through Jeff Rowe, who up to now labored on Gravity Falls, Attached, and Disenchantment. To not be perplexed with Upward push of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Film, which shall be launched on Netflix.