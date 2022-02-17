Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot Will Be Accompanied by means of New Villain-Targeted Films

Seth Rogen and his inventive spouse Evan Goldberg are laborious at paintings on a brand new CGI-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, however Nickelodeon has showed that they too. there will likely be extra motion pictures from the similar universe targeted at the villains of the franchise.

Right through Viacom CBS Investor Day, the corporate introduced that the following Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film produced by means of Seth Rogen will arrive in 2023. it’ll be adopted by means of the premieres of a brand new collection of flicks targeted at the villains. Those movies will likely be launched in 2023.

Nickelodeon has showed that villain motion pictures don’t seem to be associated with Rogen reboothowever are a part of a bigger plan for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Seth Rogen reboot used to be introduced in 2020 and used to be later given a 2023 liberate date. Whilst main points stay beneath wraps, Rogen says he intends to concentrate on the “teenager” side of the characters. The movie will likely be directed by means of animation veteran Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Disenchantment) with Brendan O’Brian (Neighbors) penning the script.

The ninja turtles has a wealthy library of villains who can celebrity in their very own motion pictures. Despite the fact that the most efficient recognized is Shredder, characters like Bebop and Rocksteady, Krang, Rat King and Hun may well be protagonists of those movies, however none are showed but.

This animated universe isn’t the one venture of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this is underway. Saturday Evening Reside creator Colin Jost will write a brand new live-action film, regardless that Viacom did not point out it all through his presentation.

Viacom has opted for franchises on its investor day. The corporate has introduced Sonic 3 along side a Knuckles derivative starring Idris Elba, in addition to a 2nd season of Halo.