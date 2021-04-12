‘Settlers,’ Starring Sofia Boutella, Boarded By Film Constellation

London-based manufacturing, finance and gross sales outfit “Film Constellation” has boarded worldwide gross sales on dystopian sci-fi thriller “Settlers,” directed by Wyatt Rockefeller, and starring Sofia Boutella, whose credit embody “Atomic Blonde,” “The Mummy,” the “Kingsman” franchise and “Star Trek: Past.”

Boutella performs Ilsa, a refugee from Earth, who has settled together with her husband and daughter on the cruel and arid terrain of a Martian outpost. With nothing however a couple of crops and a domesticated robotic, the household clings to hope for a greater life, however every little thing is turned the other way up when a bunch of armed assailants seem on the encompassing hills. Mom and daughter should then adapt in any respect value to outlive till it’s time to lastly strike again.

The film, which was shot on the distant border of South Africa and Namibia, is now in post-production.

The forged additionally contains Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Venture,” “House Earlier than Darkish,” “The Turning”), Ismael Cruz Cordova (upcoming “Lord of the Rings” sequence, “Miss Bala,” “Mary Queen of Scots”), Nell Tiger Free (“Servant,” “Recreation of Thrones”), and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Trainspotting”).

Rockefeller mentioned: “It is a story a few household’s battle to outlive in a overseas, hostile place — how their vulnerability is exploited and the way they combat again. We’re thrilled that Film Constellation, with its flare for difficult tales and unexplored worlds, has come on board to convey ‘Settlers’ to a world viewers.”

Fabien Westherhoff, CEO of Film Constellation, mentioned: “Wyatt Rockefeller has delivered a well timed area Western in ‘Settlers,’ in regards to the lengths folks will go to to maintain their family members secure. With its beautiful visuals, setting and emotional payoff, it can preserve audiences on the sting of their seat. We look ahead to introducing this new directorial voice to our worldwide distributors.”

The movie is produced by Julie Fabrizio for Jericho Movement Photos, Joshua Horsfield for Consumption Movies and Johan Kruger for Brittle Star Photos, alongside government producer Ben Pugh, co-founder of 42.

It’s understood UTA, who represents the filmmakers, is finalizing a North American deal for the movie.

Film Constellation’s slate contains Scandinavian horror “The Twin,” starring Teresa Palmer, at the moment in manufacturing; a documentary on Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, “Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story,” from BAFTA-nominated Salon Photos, which is in manufacturing; Sundance U.S documentary winner “Customers” by Natalia Almada; Toronto Film Pageant drama and London Film Pageant winner “Wildfire” from Cathy Brady; feminine surf rise up documentary “Ladies Can’t Surf” from Christopher Nelius; Sundance horror-hit “Relic” from Natalie Erika James; “Summertime,” Carlos López Estrada’s collaborative ode to Los Angeles; and Bowie origin-story “Stardust,” starring Johnny Flynn and Marc Maron.