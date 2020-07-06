Seulgi And Irene Open Up About Being Red Velvet’s 1st Unit Group, Support From Fellow Members, And More

Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi are set to make their debut because the group’s first unit group, and so they shared tales about how their unit was fashioned, what folks can anticipate, help from fellow Red Velvet members, and extra.

When requested how they’re feeling, Irene stated, “I’m excited and nervous about how folks will reply to us doing one thing new. We labored exhausting to arrange, so I hope we get a whole lot of love.” Seulgi added, “We do really feel a little bit of stress as we’re the primary unit group from Red Velvet, however Irene and I’ve nice chemistry since we’ve been collectively for such a very long time so I’m feeling assured.”

The duo went on to clarify what sort of tune their new title observe “Monster” is and speaking concerning the first time they heard the tune, Irene stated, “My first thought was that it was ‘completely different’ and ‘highly effective.’ I believe everybody will agree once they hear it.” Seulgi talked concerning the efficiency side of the tune as she stated, “The performances within the intro and outro are distinctive. With the dancers, we type a spider form, and I believe it goes very well with the title ‘Monster.’ The most important attraction of the efficiency is how we’re styled like twins, and our choreography appears like we’re controlling or mirroring one another at instances, so I hope folks will take note of our performances.”

Irene and Seulgi additionally mentioned what units them aside as a unit group and Irene stated, “I believe folks will be capable of see a cooler and extra intense aspect of us than what we’ve proven until now.” Seulgi added, “For Red Velvet, we could be candy or clean, however I believe we’ve gone for a extra intense idea this time. I believe our attraction is our potential to placed on a singular efficiency that showcases our chemistry.”

The duo revealed that in the course of the preparation course of, they’d the possibility to speak to one another much more than regular as they mentioned features of the album. Seulgi stated, “We actually paid consideration to the whole lot from the songs to our picture. We thought folks would possibly really feel like our tune felt empty as a result of we had been going from 5 folks to 2, so the 2 of us shared singing strategies within the dorms and labored exhausting to have our voices mix effectively.” Irene added, “We actually paid consideration to each factor. Not solely issues like recording, choreography, and the music video, but additionally what we might do for all of the followers who’ve been ready for us.”

Irene and Seulgi expressed confidence of their partnership as Irene stated, “We all know one another so effectively that it’s simple to get in keeping with one another,” and “We’ve been working collectively rather a lot, since even earlier than our debut, and I believe our synergy is what led to this unit being created. Seulgi added, “Though we could also be completely different, we’re in a position to respect and perceive one another, coming to agreements even when our opinions differ and making up for what the opposite lacks,” and “Out of all of the Red Velvet members, the 2 of us have spent probably the most time collectively, and I believe our chemistry will be capable of present one thing new that’s completely different from what we’ve proven as Red Velvet.”

The pair talked concerning the superb help they’ve been receiving from the opposite Red Velvet members as Irene stated, “They’ve given us a lot help and stated we had been so cool. They’d watch our performances and ask us to show them so they may observe together with us, and their help has been such a supply of power for us.” Seulgi stated, “After we had been filming our music video, the others despatched us snacks that we loved a lot. They stated they’d come help us with scrumptious meals as soon as we start selling, so I’m excited.”

Lastly, Irene and Seulgi mentioned their objectives and future plans. Irene stated, “My purpose for now could be to have the ability to full our promotions effectively. Each of us have realized a lot by way of this course of, so we need to do effectively, and we hope we are going to expertise development by way of these actions.” Seulgi stated, “We plan to showcase a wide range of content material as we’re emphasizing the efficiency side, so I hope folks will get pleasure from it and suppose, ‘I didn’t know Irene and Seulgi might do that!’”

Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi might be releasing their first mini album “Monster” at 6 p.m. KST on July 6. Try the teasers forward of the discharge!

