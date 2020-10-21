Seunghee And Binnie Talk About The Turning Points In Oh My Girl’s Career

Oh My Girl’s Seunghee and Binnie just lately participated in a photograph shoot and interview for the journal Marie Claire.

In the interview, the members had been requested about Oh My Girl’s steadily rising reputation. Seunghee mentioned, “I feel that ‘Queendom’ was a turning level for us. If we didn’t go on that present, then we wouldn’t have been capable of present folks our music or our expertise. We had tried a wide range of ideas prior to now, however we didn’t have an enormous stage to carry out them. By means of the stage of ‘Queendom,’ we had been capable of confidently present what we might do.”

The interviewer then requested the members what they thought was essentially the most decisive second in Oh My Girl’s profession. Binnie mentioned, “From the surface, it appears like ‘Queendom.’ However from an inside perspective, we had a year-long hiatus after promotions ended for ‘Coloring E book.’ The members modified and matured lots throughout that point, each inside and out of doors.”

Seunghee continued, “There was speak that if the album we had been making ready at the moment didn’t succeed, then it will be the top of Oh My Woman. It was a troublesome time for all of the members.” Binnie reminisced, “We cried lots.” Seunghee mentioned, “That’s proper. We cried lots on the thought that this is perhaps the top of Oh My Woman. We felt pissed off and determined. If the response to our subsequent album wasn’t good, then we must half methods with the chums we’d skilled with for thus lengthy. As a result of it is perhaps our final, we gave the album our all. That album was ‘Secret Backyard,’ and it was essentially the most profitable of our releases.”

“Secret Backyard” received Oh My Woman their first win on a music present after their debut, whereas the group’s most up-to-date track, “Nonstop,” additionally gave the group their first No. 1 on the music chart Melon. Seunghee mentioned, “I heard that of all of the teams who’ve taken No. 1, we would have taken the longest. There was a remark about that on-line.

Requested how that made her really feel, she mentioned, “I felt like we had held on rather well. Even once I informed myself, ‘The one who holds on will win,’ there have been instances once I puzzled, ‘How lengthy?’ However our endurance was lastly acknowledged.”

