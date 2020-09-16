Seungri Admits To 1 Of 8 Charges At First Hearing

On September 16, the Floor Operations Command’s basic navy courtroom held Seungri’s first listening to.

Seungri’s facet said, “We deny all prices besides his violation of the Overseas Alternate Transactions Act.”

Seungri has been indicted on eight prices together with buy of prostitution companies, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and many others. of Particular Financial Crimes (an extra cost for embezzlement of a sum exceeding a sure quantity), violation of the Meals Sanitation Act, ordinary playing, violation of the Overseas Alternate Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Particular Instances In regards to the Punishment, and many others. of Sexual Crimes. Seungri’s case was transferred to the navy courts after his enlistment in March.

Seungri is suspected to have organized prostitution companies for international traders as a way to procure investments for his companies between December 2015 and January 2016. Across the identical time, he additionally allegedly bought prostitution companies himself.

He was additionally indicted for suspicions of embezzling 528 million received (roughly $448,900) from membership Burning Solar to make use of for his membership Monkey Museum and siphoning Yuri Holdings funds value 22 million received (roughly $18,700) by disguising it as the staff’ authorized charges.

Seungri allegedly gambled on a number of events at casinos in Las Vegas between December 2013 and August 2017 and used a complete of two.2 billion received (roughly $1.87 million). He’s suspected of exchanging $1 million for on line casino tokens and never reporting the change, which is a violation of the Overseas Alternate Transactions Act.

At courtroom, Seungri’s authorized consultant said, “The defendant (Seungri) has no motive to mediate prostitution. He didn’t play any position in Yoo In Suk’s prostitution mediation.” Former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk pleaded responsible to his prices together with prostitution mediation in June. With regard to suspicions that Seungri bought prostitution companies for himself, they mentioned, “Seungri doesn’t keep in mind if he had intercourse with the girl in query, and he thought the girl was somebody Yoo In Suk had despatched as a result of she merely needed to satisfy him.”

The authorized consultant added, “Ordinary playing can solely be acknowledged after contemplating not solely the sum of money gambled, however all features together with the overall variety of occasions gambled, length, motive, and former conviction. Playing was not the aim of the defendant’s go to to the USA, and he carried out all of his scheduled actions throughout his keep.”

Relating to suspicions that he filmed and unfold unlawful footage, Seungri’s authorized consultant mentioned, “He didn’t take the images himself. He solely shared images that he obtained from an grownup leisure institution in a bunch chat together with his mates.”

Seungri personally spoke about his alleged violation of the Meals Sanitation Act in relation to his operation of membership Monkey Museum, saying, “After receiving the correction order, all the problematic buildings have been taken out. I used to be largely abroad attributable to my actions as a celeb, so I couldn’t verify it with my very own eyes.”

Seungri admitted to at least one cost, his violation of the Overseas Alternate Transactions Act, and said that he was reflecting on his wrongdoing.

