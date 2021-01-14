Seungri And Yoo In Suk Indicted On Additional Charge Regarding Violence Instigation

On January 14, it was reported that Seungri and former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk have been charged with particular violence instigation.

The extra cost was introduced throughout Seungri’s seventh listening to on the Floor Operations Command’s normal army court docket in Yongin that day. In accordance with the army prosecution, whereas Seungri was consuming with acquaintances at a consuming institution in Gangnam on December 30, 2015, he acquired into an argument with a buyer who had opened the door to the room he was in. Throughout this, a mutual argument started with one other buyer. Seungri spoke about this in a gaggle chat which included Yoo In Suk, who’s described as then calling over a gang member that he was acquainted with. It’s stated that in a again alley of the bar, the gang member threatened the victims by cursing at them and pulling at their arms as a way to take their telephones.

In accordance with the Korea’s Legal Code, “particular violence” is against the law of violence “dedicated by way of the specter of collective pressure or by carrying a harmful weapon.”

The army prosecutor said, “The defendant Lee Seung Hyun [Seungri] conspired with Yoo In Suk and threatened the victims by way of the present of pressure.” They added, “Due to this fact he has been indicted as a joint principal offender of instigation.”

Seungri’s lawyer denied the info charged and stated they are going to submit a written opinion with particulars.

With the addition of the cost for particular violence instigation, Seungri has now been indicted on 9 expenses. He was beforehand indicted on expenses together with buy of prostitution companies, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and so on. of Particular Financial Crimes (a further cost for embezzlement of a sum exceeding a sure quantity), violation of the Meals Sanitation Act, recurring playing, violation of the Overseas Alternate Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Particular Instances In regards to the Punishment, and so on. of Sexual Crimes. He has admitted to just one cost—the violation of the Overseas Alternate Transactions Act.

