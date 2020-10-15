Seungri Attends 2nd (*8*) For 8 Charges

On October 14, Seungri’s second listening to was held on the Floor Operations Command’s basic army courtroom in Yongin.

Among the many 22 witnesses known as to testify have been Jung Joon Younger and former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk.

Seungri has been indicted on eight prices together with buy of prostitution companies, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and so forth. of Particular Financial Crimes (an extra cost for embezzlement of a sum exceeding a sure quantity), violation of the Meals Sanitation Act, ordinary playing, violation of the International Trade Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Particular Circumstances In regards to the Punishment, and so forth. of Sexual Crimes.

As he did in his first listening to, Seungri admitted to just one cost — the violation of the International Trade Transactions Act.

Yoo In Suk had beforehand pleaded responsible to his prices together with prostitution mediation, and Seungri’s aspect denied allegations that Seungri was concerned in buying prostitution companies, stating that he couldn’t keep in mind.

Concerning allegations that Seungri obtained and distributed photographs that have been taken illegally to group chats, Seungri’s aspect said, “He obtained them by way of the WeChat app from an worker at a Singaporean grownup leisure institution.”

In the course of the first listening to, Seungri’s consultant had additionally claimed that Seungri had solely shared the photographs that was despatched to him to advertise the institution and that Seungri hadn’t taken the photographs himself. Nevertheless, Seungri did admit to sharing photographs in a gaggle chatroom.

Whereas Seungri acknowledged that he had gambled, he denied that it was ordinary and solely admitted to his violation of the International Trade Transactions Act. Seungri’s authorized consultant had said through the first listening to that Seungri was reflecting on his wrongdoing.

On Seungri’s alleged violation of the Meals Sanitation Act, Seungri’s aspect claimed that Seungri obtained a report from a supervisor that the violation was corrected.

He was additionally indicted on prices for embezzlement, and Seungri’s aspect said that the bills have been for the advantage of Yuri Holdings and that his funds have been official in response to the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and so forth. of Particular Financial Crimes.

The identical day, the courtroom cleared the date of questioning for the 22 witnesses. Seungri’s trial shall be divided into three elements, the primary half coping with his prices for buying prostitution companies and prostitution mediation. The army prosecution utilized to summon 9 witnesses relating to prostitution prices, which incorporates Jung Joon Younger and Yoo In Suk.

Because of the massive variety of prices and witnesses, the questioning of witnesses is anticipated to run till December 17.

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews