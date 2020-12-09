Seungri’s Longtime Friend Gives Testimony Regarding Prostitution Mediation Charges

On December 9, Seungri’s fourth listening to for his eight expenses passed off on the Floor Operations Command’s basic army courtroom in Yongin.

Seungri has been indicted on eight expenses together with buy of prostitution providers, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, and so forth. of Particular Financial Crimes (an extra cost for embezzlement of a sum exceeding a sure quantity), violation of the Meals Sanitation Act, recurring playing, violation of the International Trade Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Particular Circumstances Regarding the Punishment, and so forth. of Sexual Crimes.

Beforehand within the third listening to, Seungri’s buddy and former Burning Solar MD (promoter) Mr. Kim gave an affidavit denying Seungri’s prostitution mediation expenses.

The witnesses who appeared on the listening to on December 9 have been Seungri, Jung Joon Younger, former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk, Choi Jong Hoon, and Mr. Park, who has been associates with Seungri since 2010 and was one of many members of the problematic chat room.

In response to a query associated to Seungri’s prostitution meditation expenses, Mr. Park stated the directions to ship prostitutes to Japanese businessman “A” and his firm got here from Yoo In Suk and never Seungri. He added he by no means mentioned prostitutes with Seungri earlier than.

Moreover, Mr. Park shared that the one factor Seungri requested him to do in December 2015 was carry flowers and presents to the lodge room the place “A” is staying, which he believed was an act of gratitude for the favor Seungri acquired from “A” the opposite day.

Regarding the earlier police investigation the place he had claimed the order had been given by each Seungri and Yoo In Suk, Mr. Park defined, “The prosecution requested a query the place they have been assured that Seungri and Yoo In Suk did it collectively, which was why I answered, ‘that’s potential.’”

As well as, Seungri requested an opportunity to ask his buddy questions himself. He began by saying, “We’ve been associates for nearly ten years, so it’s embarrassing we’re assembly at a spot like this. Your dream is to develop into an actor, in order somebody within the trade leisure, I helped you with that. Your mother and father have been additionally keen on me.”

Then he recollected what occurred after the disclosure of Burning Solar and the chat room and identified he had undergone a big quantity of stress throughout police investigation.

Seungri stated, “I participated in additional than 40 investigations for the previous 12 months, and I answered ‘proper’ or ‘I feel so,’ however there have been many different particulars within the studies moreover my solutions ‘sure’ and ‘no.’ I strongly requested to revise them as a result of it was my cost. Nevertheless, why didn’t you request for revisions when the police filed studies that contradicted your statements?”

Mr. Park replied, “I’m sorry to you, however the psychological stress on the opposite expenses was so overwhelming that I couldn’t take note of your case intimately.”

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews