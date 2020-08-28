Seven Air India passengers found corona positive three days after reaching New Zealand from Delhi

New Delhi: Seven passengers have been confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus three days after arriving in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday by an Air India flight from Delhi. A senior official gave this information on Friday. Earlier this month, all Air India’s passenger flights were banned from landing in Hong Kong by the end of August. This was done after the Kovid-19 investigation report of about a dozen passengers came positive after the airline arrived on the August 14 Delhi-Hong Kong flight. Also Read – Jharkhand: FIR filed against Tej Pratap Yadav in ‘Own Government’, violation of Corona rules

A government official said, "Three passengers seven days after Sunday's Air India flight to Delhi-Auckland were confirmed to have been infected by their Kovid-19 investigation. When requested to react on this subject, Air India said, "We would not like to comment on this issue at this time. "

During Friday's press conference in Auckland, New Zealand Director of Public Health Caroline McAlane said, "Seven patients from outside arrived on the same flight on 23 August and the third day's investigation confirmed their infection. "They said that these people will be sent in separate accommodation to the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland."

He mentioned that these people have come from a country which has a lot of cases of Kovid-19, so it is highly likely that they would have been the ones who had not detected the infection before boarding the plane. .

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson was also present at the press conference. Asked from which country these passengers are from, he said, “I don’t want to say which country they are from because I don’t know which country each passenger came from, but the flight was from Air India. But, this does not mean that the people who came in that flight must have been from India. “