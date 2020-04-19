General News

Seven app makes it tough to skip a exercise, wherever you are

April 19, 2020
Seven app makes it tough to skip a workout, wherever you are

Work(out) From Home is a weekly column the place we consider good well being machines and apps throughout the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Due to period, there are nonetheless a number of methods to exercise in case your well being membership is closed. 

Seven-7 minute train app

The Good

Quite a few workouts Easy to apply alongside Good illustrations

The Harmful

Very restricted choice of workouts for unlocked mannequin Costly

The Bottom Line

The Seven app offers a number of environment friendly workouts which might be easy to make time for and apply along with. Nonetheless you will need to go for the paid mannequin for essentially the most environment friendly get pleasure from.

