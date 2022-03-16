Seven board games that we recommend if you like Mario Kart

Why limit yourself to playing Mario Kart on TV when you can also do it outside of it. Today we bring you seven Mario Kart-style board games with which to continue enjoying the races, the competition and the traps to win.

If throwing bananas is not enough for you, take the mythical piques de Mario Kart Even the gaming table is as easy as taking a peek at one of the games that we recommend today. Seven gems for adults and children who are crying out for a place in your collection.

Downforce

Players: from 2 to 6.

from 2 to 6. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

we start with Downforcewhich is probably one of the most famous driving board games, and also the one featured in the cover image with modified vehicles and rules to suit Mario Kart even more.

The idea here is that in addition to betting on who is the winner, you are also in the race and control both your cars and the opponent’s thanks to the cards. The thing goes from swelling to making money, so it doesn’t really matter if you win or lose as long as you are the one who makes the most money.

Devir – DownForce, High Risk Racing (BGDOWNF)

Rush & Bash





Players: from 2 to 6.

from 2 to 6. Recommended age: 5 years or more.

Rush & Bash is probably the game Mario Kart of the list. It has races through fantasy worlds, special abilities in the form of bombs and missiles, and it even has its own blue shell system, forcing you to draw some cards or others depending on your position in the race.

It also adds a championship mode in which to improve your vehicle from one race to another and the possibility of being able to create your own circuits thanks to its modular scenarios -and everything that two expansions add up to-. Highly recommended.





Crazy Karts

Players: from 4 to 8.

from 4 to 8. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

watch out for this Crazy Kartswhich becomes the Double Dash of the list. Unlike the rest, here we play in pairs, like in the GameCube game. The rollete is that each of them is in charge of controlling a part of the car while the other player is in charge of the rest.

The twist is that they can’t communicate with each other, so the thing gives for a good handful of laughs and scuffles not only between rivals, but also between players on the same team. The typical madness that pairs pearls among friends.

Portal Games Crazy Karts – English

PitchCar





Players: from 2 to 8.

from 2 to 8. Recommended age: 5 years or more.

PitchCar It has tradition, but in this chaos it is great news because, in addition to continuing to sell like hot cakes, it has an overwhelming collection of expansions in which to continue creating increasingly crazy and complex circuits.

Basically this is like playing Scalextric but doing it with plates. You will have to push your car with balls with your index finger while trying to maintain control and direction to avoid going off the track. The kids freak out.

Ferti PIT001 – Pitchcar / Carabande (german version)

Lemminge

Players: from 2 to 5.

from 2 to 5. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

They are not cars, no, but they are races with very bad milk. Lemminge It puts us under the control of two leminoes – better known to anyone with a few years behind them as Lemmings from the game of the same name – with the aim of crossing the finish line and jumping into the void before the rest of the teams.

With specific cards for each type of terrain you will be able to advance and push your opponents to try to get there as soon as possible. A simple but very fun game that can be played with kids without too many problems.

Circus Maximus





Players: from 2 to 10.

from 2 to 10. Recommended age: 12 years or older.

And finally, the two craziest games on the list. First Circus Maximusa game older than the sun that was launched for the first time in 79 and that since then has not stopped growing based on renewed rules and formats created by fans.

New circuits, very cool figures, and even a version that changes the chariots for Star Wars pod races or the karts of Mario and his friends. Even today it still has a place in board game fairs, so if you have never given it a try, this seems like the perfect excuse to do so. Good luck finding one, mind you.

Hot Rod Creeps

Players: from 2 to 6.

from 2 to 6. Recommended age: 12 years or older.

And as a final culmination, the great rarity. Hot Rod Creeps It allows you to create your own tracks and run hand in hand with crazy 90’s characters that you can improve with new parts for the car.

The good news is that all that madness is more than well rewarded with a very replayable game. The bad news is that getting a copy today is almost impossible and you have to resort to the second-hand market.

Imagen | BoardGameGeek