Seven curiosities of Windows 1.0: in the mind of Bill Gates it was not going to be called that

On November 20, 1985, users had the opportunity to purchase the first version of Windows in the main stores in the world, this being version 1.0. This marked a before and after in the technological world that continues to this day, where Windows has established itself as one of the main operating systems and the one with the largest market account.

Such is the trajectory that it has had, that to this day you can still find some details that remind us of this first version. In these cases, it can always be interesting to look back to observe all the curiosities that could be found in this first version of the operating system that will surely surprise you.

Windows 1.0 was delayed for months

Despite the fact that Bill Gates presented Windows 1.0 in style in November 1983, promising that it would be available to buy in 1984, this ultimately did not come to pass. Numerous problems were possibly encountered during development that they had it delayed until two years later, releasing in November 1985. But if you think about the monstrosity they managed to build, in the end you can understand that they had to do a lot of development work that caused the delay.





The trade name changed many times

As is normal in any type of project, Microsoft changed its name several times. While it was developing opted for the codename Interface Manager. But this ended up changing as we moved forward and saw that the interface was taking shape, displaying numerous windows. That is why the second name, that is known, was Windows precisely because of this fact and that it is currently used to be able to shorten it. But really, in order for it to be registered correctly, it was renamed Microsoft Windowswhich is the denomination that remains today.





At first it was not an operating system of its own

Although today Windows is considered as a completely independent operating system, it was not like that at the beginning of its journey. In its first versions it acted as a simple graphical interface that gave more usability tools to the MS-DOS system which also belonged to Microsoft. But finally, evolution made Windows consolidate as an operating system with its own identity and not as a simple graphical extension.





App compatibility issues

Although currently applications are essential to get the most out of it. But this was not so in the beginning, where there were hardly any compatible applications. Even those that were native to Microsoft itself, such as Excel or World, could not be used comfortably until after a few years. The applications that could be used were Calculator, Calendar, Clipboard, Paint… Many of these are still in use today and are used on a daily basis as essential tools.





The game that came with Windows 1.0

But not everything should be working and exploring the new operating system, but there should also be room for entertainment. This is what was achieved with the first game compatible with this version called Reversi. this video game it fell into the category of strategy and was quite simple like is logic. Only one board with tokens was shown, and it had to be played with another person.





Windows could not be overlapped

Although windows is the highlight of Windows both 36 years ago and today, in the past you could find many limitations. While it’s really common these days to overlap windows on top of each other to be more productive, it’s not something you could do in the old days. It wasn’t until the Windows 2.0 version that they finally integrated it.

The main problem Microsoft encountered in allowing overlapping windows was a big apple demand. According to this, Steve Jobs’s company had the rights when it came to having the possibility of using overlapping windows, although it ultimately ended in nothing.





The bugs did not take long to appear

Windows has always been considered an operating system that has many errors, basically due to the wide variety of hardware on which it ends up being installed. But it doesn’t seem like this is something new, since in Windows 1.0 it only took 2 weeks for the first relevant bugs to start appearing and causing users anger.