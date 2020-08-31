Seven IEDs recovered in Gumla, Jharkhand, attack plot failed

Gumla (Jharkhand): Police recovered seven IED explosives and failed a major Naxalite attack near Villingvira village under Palkot police station in Gumla district of Jharkhand. Confirming this, Superintendent of Police Hridip P Janardhan said that this powerful IED was kept under the road with the aim of targeting the police and causing major damage. Also Read – Jharkhand: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj freed from isolation after heavy pressure

However, due to heavy rains, the wire came out due to soil cut and it was found out. He said that the police patrol got information about this, based on which the area was investigated and the IED was recovered. Also Read – This state government has released Unlock 4.0 guidelines, will open hotel-lodge, know what will be closed and what will be closed

The Superintendent of Police said that he succeeded in thwarting a major Naxalite plot by deactivating explosives in time. Please tell that in the Naxal-affected Jharkhand, there have been major Naxalite attacks before this. Jharkhand has been affected by Naxalite for a long time. The campaign to wipe out Naxalites has also been continuously carried out. Also Read – Jharkhand: FIR filed against Tej Pratap Yadav in ‘Own Government’, violation of Corona rules