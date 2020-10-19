Seven months later, ‘Banke Bihari temple’ opened for only one day, the doors closed again, this is the big reason

Mathura: Banke Bihar temple located in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh was reopened for devotees on Saturday after the lockdown but the administration has decided to close the doors again. Actually, on the very first day of Darshan, Kovid-19 protocol was not followed at all due to the crowd of people who came to see Thakur ji. Also Read – Will the lockdown be restored locally? Government appointed committee gave this special suggestion

The manager of the temple, Manish Sharma said, "It was decided that all the visitors will be able to have darshan even after registering on the temple website. In both morning and evening shifts, a total of 400 devotees will be given darshan of the Lord in a day. But devotees started gathering in the streets outside the temple from 5:00 am, while thousands of people tried to register on the temple website simultaneously, the website crashed. After that, visitors were forced to have darshan by putting a line without registration. "

He told that during the darshan the volunteers and police of the temple were present to follow the Kovid-19 protocol, yet it became difficult to control the crowd.

Sharma said, “Therefore, in order to avoid any untoward incident and Kovid-19 infection does not spread, it has been decided to keep the temple closed for the visitors till the online registration system of the temple is not rectified.” ‘

Let me tell you that when the famous Banke Bihari temple at Muthra opened on Saturday, a huge crowd gathered. In view of Corona virus infection, the rule of social distance, which was completely ignored in Mathura at that time, this temple was closed for the last seven months due to the corona virus epidemic. The police reached the spot and blamed the temple authorities for mismanagement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chand Tiwari said, “Temple officials are not responsible for not making the right decision for the crowd outside the temple amid the epidemic.” It was decided to allow, but there was some problem in the online system, which is being fixed.