Seven O’Clock Announces Official Disbandment

Forest Community has introduced that boy group Seven O’Clock will probably be disbanding.

On March 2, the company posted the next message on the group’s official fan cafe:

Hi there, that is Forest Community. To begin with, we wish to thank all of the followers who supported Seven O’Clock with love and curiosity. We wish to inform you that after a lot dialogue, Seven O’Clock has disbanded on March 2, 2021. Though the group actions are over, we’re at the moment discussing the members’ future actions, and we are going to do our greatest to help their numerous particular person actions. We sincerely apologize for the sudden information, and as soon as once more, we thank R.O.S.e (Seven O’Clock’s fandom identify) for cherishing Seven O’Clock. Please proceed to point out your love and help for the members sooner or later as nicely.

Seven O’Clock made their debut in 2017 with “Butterfly Impact,” and after they appeared within the survival present “Below 19” in 2019, they promoted with new member Rui.

We want the members all the very best of their future endeavors.

