There are tons of movies based on or inspired by video games. Some are very good, not so good but entertaining, directly very bad and then there are those directed by my friend Uwe Boll; but the truth is that very few are appropriate for all audiences. Or at least for be enjoyed with the little ones in the house and a family serving of popcorn. Precisely for this reason, in VidaExtra We have prepared a very special selection for you.

And we are not lacking in family films that use video games as a recurring element. From the not very inspired Space Jam: New Legends to a Christmas in 8-Bits. But, for the occasion, we have set ourselves a very definite double purpose: to bring together films in which the protagonists are the same heroes that have fascinated entire generations on consoles and PCs and, above all, that the little ones are included in the plan.

Of course, despite the fact that perhaps several of these films are not among the best adaptations to the small or large screen of a video game, when preparing this very careful selection we have taken into account the direct participation of the original creators of the video games or, at least, that meets the expectations of its fans, regardless of your age.

Last but not least, we have taken into account that they are films that you can enjoy today from any of the platforms of streaming usual or, failing that, you can get them through a copy on DVD or Blu-Ray. More facilities, impossible.

Without further ado, below you will find seven perfect video game movies to share with the little ones in the house and where to watch them:

sonic the movie

The video game icon makes the leap from the Mega Drive to the big screen and convinces young and old with the result. Sonic The Movie introduces us to a hilarious and playful hedgehog capable of reaching supersonic speeds. Of course, our bluish hero with red sneakers shares the screen and the limelight with a Jim Carrey ecstatic as the delusional villain Dr. Robotnik.

Sonic, The Movie became an instant success, and its sequel was no less: Sonic 2, The Movie has smashed the mark by becoming the best-grossing video game adaptation in the history of the seventh art. Little joke.

Sonic: The Movie (BD) [Blu-ray]

Ratchet & Clank: The Movie

Long before Nathan Drake hit the big screen, two PlayStation icons brought their wacky and hilarious adventures to theaters: Ratchet & Clank, The Movie reimagines and updates the PS2 classic as an animated film.

All in all, Sony took advantage of the premiere of the film by Ratchet & Clank to relaunch more or less at the same time the video game saga on PS4 with a superb remake made by Insomniac Games itself whose graphic section was completely on par with the feature film.

Ratchet E Clank [Blu-ray]

Detective Pikachu

The intrepid and cheerful Pikachu has his own career on the small and big screen thanks to the traditional animated film that the Pokémon Company releases practically every summer, but his entry into the cinema Made in Hollywood filled with nods to video games, it was both a surprise and a joy.

Taking the Nintendo 3DS video game of the same name as its starting point, Detective Pikachu introduces us to an intrepid detective mouse capable of communicating with a young human. Only by collaborating will they be able to solve a mystery in which the future of the fascinating Pokémon is at stake.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu Blu-Ray [Blu-ray]

Angry Birds 2: The Movie

There was a time when the Angry Birds They were the great sensation of video games. Perhaps now they are not so, but in the process they left us with two family films that are out of any Oscar nomination, but will at least steal a smile from the little ones in the house.

Put to choose one of the two films released, we are left with the sequel. More characters are introduced and it knows how to be more entertaining in various ways. It may not be your next favorite movie, but pushing Red to the limit of his patience is just plain fun.

Angry Birds 2 (BD) [Blu-ray]

Bonus Phase: ¡Rompe Ralph!

We set out to focus on video game characters, but the case of Wreck-It Ralph! is an exception that justifies itself: the Disney feature film is full of guest characters, winks and references to the golden age of arcade games. In addition, of course it is especially enjoyable for all audiences.

¡Rompe Ralph! introduces us to Ralph, a manual video game bad guy. A clumsy and rather brutish guy whose only talent seems to be destroying everything around him. A bad guy, yes, but with a heart of gold.

Rabbids: The Invasion – Special Mission to Mars

Sending Ubisoft’s irreverent Rabbids to Mars is something that has crossed the mind of more than one video game character, but it’s also the perfect premise for an animated comedy for the little ones.

More than a movie Rabbids: The Invasion – Special Mission to Mars is a little over an hour special that continues the premise of the Rabbids animated series. All in all, seeing them play the hooligan on another planet is still a spectacle in itself.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

When we said that Pikachu had a long film career, we were serious: Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle is nothing less than the twenty-third film that expands the adventures of the Pokémon anime. An adventure in which, by the way, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu share the limelight with a young man raised in the jungle and his best friend: a huge Zarude.

Although we have opted for this movie, the truth is that both on Netflix and on the Pokémon TV application, which is available on Nintendo Switch, there is a wide variety of movies and animated series based on the universe of pocket monsters. by GameFreak. Enough to give yourself a good weekend marathon.

Yo-kai Watch: The Movie

Inspired by the crazy Level-5 video game saga, and giving continuity to the animated series, Yo-kai Watch: The Movie introduces us to the adventures of Nathan Adams a young man with a mysterious Yo-kai watch that allows him to befriend unique and colorful spirits known as Yo-kai.

Yo-kai Watch: The Movie was originally released in theaters, serving as the pretext to take Nathan, the mischievous cat Jibanyan, and the ghostly know-it-all Whisper through time, where this unique team will meet Yo-kai from the past and battle it out in their own way. hilarious evil spirits.