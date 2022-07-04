Seven programs to monitor EVERYTHING on your PC: CPU temperature, fan speed and more

When a PC is being used, there are many variables that exist in its components. People who are more interested in electronics may be making changes to their hardware every day and want know how they are working. That is why specialized programs must be used to have absolute control of all variables such as temperature, voltages, performance and also the speed of internal ventilation.





This is something that is achieved thanks to all the sensors that can be found inside from any computer. Below we analyze the main programs that we can recommend to perform these tasks on your Windows computer.

Open Hardware Monitor

Open Hardware Monitor is one of the best tools that can be found to be able to monitor all the values ​​that can be found. The most interesting thing in this case is that all these values ​​are broken down, highlighting above all the temperature thanks to all the sensors that the equipment has. It should be noted that the compatibility range is very wide, both with Intel or AMD CPUs, and also with most graphics cards, including NVIDIA.





While you are using this tool, you can appreciate the minimum and maximum ranges of all the variables. In addition to the temperatures, the CPU voltage and even the speed at which the fans are running are also collected. Any section that is malfunctioning you will end up seeing in this program.

CPU-Z

The CPU-Z tool has been with all of us Windows fans for a long time. All components are monitored with this, divided into different tabs of the software, with a large amount of information about it.





Beyond temperatures or voltages, you can find a large amount of information from the different components. In this case, the base plate, the chipset, the type of memory or its size. Everything necessary to have the CPU fully controlled as its name suggests. But if you want to control the graphics card or GPU, you will have to use the other option called GPU-Z.

HWMonitor

HWMonitor has really varied information to be able to know what is happening in each one of the components separately. Adds the possibility of see at first all the voltages of the motherboard and the processorin addition to temperatures. All this with values ​​that are updated live with the sensors that are integrated into all the components, in addition to having the information of the maximum and minimum value.





But in addition, there is also information on the activity of the storage units, such as the internal or surrounding air temperature, as well as usage statistics. Clocks also play a leading role in all hardware, mainly focused on overclocking tasks.

Speccy

Speccy, although it has a peculiar name, is a freemium program that shows all the system information and allows you to monitor each of the components separately. These are found in a column on the left so that you can select what interests you the most. From the CPU to even monitoring the internet that is being recorded.





Although, in the first window that appears there is a summary that tries to summarize all the components. In this case, the CPU, motherboard, graphics and storage are grouped together. Of all these you can see the temperature live. Although in each of the sections you can find much more information.

Task Manager

On many occasions we are always thinking of external programs to be able to monitor all the processes of the computer. But sometimes we forget that natively in Windows we have a tool that performs these same actions and that is already installed as standard. In recent years, the task manager has been gaining a lot of weight.





Among the data that can be found is the CPU, RAM or GPU consumption. In addition, you can find a list with all the processes that are active and that are constantly consuming these resources. With a simple click you can close those processes that are consuming more resources and that may be slowing down your computer.

AIDA64

AIDA64 is another of the great references when it comes to monitoring any variable that exists in the hardware of any computer. Keep in mind that this program is not free, but you can enjoy a free period to be able to make a specific consultation on your team. The interface is really nice and above all intuitive to move through all the processes.





Information can be found on the temperature or voltage of all hardware, but also from the battery (in the case of laptops), from the devices that are connected or the programs that are installed. This makes it possible to control everything you need and have it under control in every way.

SpeedFan

In the case of wanting to be a little more specific, SpeedFan is a tool to be able to have the absolute control of the fansalthough you have to be very careful.





Despite the fact that with this program you will have the power to decide when you want the fans to go faster or slower to cool your computer, you have to be careful. Temperatures will also be monitored in this program so you can see where refrigeration may be required. But in case of reducing this speed to the maximum, it is possible that a component may be damaged by high temperatures.