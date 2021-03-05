Seven Things you Probably Didn’t Know About Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the much anticipated sequel to the original movie from the 80s. It is very popular, but there are at least seven things that you probably didn’t know.

It Was Filmed in the Same Place as Jurassic World

If you remember the scene in Jurassic World where they were chased across the open fields by a herd of dinosaurs, you might recognize the scene when the cast of Jumanji was chased by a group of bikers. This location is in Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii.

Karen Gillan Learned Martial Arts for the Film

Karen Gillan prepared extensively for her role, and she actually learned martial arts for the film. This made the movie even better, and you never would have known that she hadn’t known martial arts for a lifetime.

Shailene Woodley Was Supposed to Appear in the Movie

Movies often recast the same actors or actresses in a sequel, and this film was no different. Originally, Shailene Woodley was supposed to appear in the movie, but she had to turn it down because of a scheduling conflict. She was supposed to be Ruby Roundhouse.

Ruby Roundhouse’s Costume Was Inspired by Lara Croft

There is no denying the popularity of Tomb Raider, and people love Lara Croft. There were some people who thought that Ruby Roundhouse’s clothing was too risque, but the fact is that this was intentional and designed as a nod to Lara Croft’s iconic style. If you look at the original Tomb Raider games, you will recognize the costume.

Tom Holland Was Originally Scheduled to Appear

Tom Holland was supposed to appear in the movie as Seaplane McDonough. However, he had scheduling conflicts because he was filming Spiderman: Homecoming. He had to leave the film and let Nick Jonas take over.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Have Off-Screen Chemistry

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart play Bravestone and Finbar. Their relationship in the movie makes it very entertaining, and they have been in several different movies together. The movie was even better because of their natural chemistry off of the screen.

Final Words

Jumanji is a popular movie, and it is action packed with great dynamics between the characters. There are a lot of fun facts about the movie, including those listed here.