Seven uses of a VPN connection that go beyond hiding your IP

When thinking of a VPN network, the first utility that comes to mind for any person is the possibility of hide IP address. But in addition to having more private browsing, VPNs can also have many other advantages.

So that you can have it as clear as possible, we are going to review all the functions that can be found. Among these, the change of location, download apps fast and even save money while shopping online.

How to improve INTERNET SECURITY: VPN, DNS and pages with HTTPS

Bypass content blocking

In addition to privacy on the network, the second best-known use is the possibility of fake location What’s wrong. This is something that has become popular in the playful environment.

In this case, when you activate the VPN, the computer will end up connecting to its server. Then it will be from this that the internet connection is made. That way, if you’re in China and connecting through a server in the United States, all services they will think that you will be in this country.





In this way, what is going to be achieved is to pass all the levels of censorship that may exist in some countries. One of the great examples is China, where to be able to connect to Google, Facebook or Twitter, this type of system is needed.

Download P2P content

It is true that currently P2P networks are practically forgotten. These are related to the download pirated files with a lot of supply and demand today. But in some cases you can find some torrents that are not pirated and are completely legal.





But due to the numerous legal problems with piracy in various countries, many internet providers are they end up blocking downloads. That is why, if you want to download a Torrent in a completely legal and safe way, you can use the VPN to get around these restrictions.

Save money on your purchases

It is a reality that the value of money varies between various countries. In this way, when you see a product that you like, you will be able to find it at a fluctuating price depending on the location of the online store.





In this way, when you want to make a purchase that is much cheaper in another country, you will have to opt for the use of a VPN. The problem that can arise is that you can not access the delivery of this product. For this reason, it will be recommended above all for downloading services, but also for booking a flight or hotel so that it will be cheaper.

Access to the exclusive Netflix catalog

Streaming platforms do not have the same catalog in all countries. For example, in Spain you will not find the same series as in the United States, so there is no international catalog.





With the VPN, as we have mentioned before, you will be able to connect to any country in the world. From that moment on, you will be able to consult the catalog, since it will be simulated as if you were there. Above all, it should be noted that this is a function that you will use, especially when traveling outside your home country. But also when the premiere of a series It is not performed worldwide, but you are interested in seeing it at all costs. The problem is that sometimes the bandwidth available is very limited in VPN networks of poorer quality. That is why its use is recommended on networks without any data limits.

Download apps that are not in your country

Although in the previous case we have focused on the series of the different streaming services, it should be noted that in the iOS, Android or macOS application stores there are also location restrictions. Due to local regulations, restrictions may apply, one of the clearest examples being Apple with its Apple News service that is not available in Spain.





In this way, when accessing the application store with the VPN active, it will be possible to perform the download of the application that is only in another country. But to this is also added that to use it on a day-to-day basis, you will also have to use the VPN, since different location restrictions are integrated.

A vital tool if you are teleworking

Telecommuting is gradually gaining ground in many companies, with its advantages and also drawbacks. And it is that many of the offices in which teleworking can be recognized, have systems that can only be accessed if you are in the office itself. It is a security system that prevents anyone else from connecting.





Thanks to the VPN network, it will be possible to connect to the private intranet, by simulating that you are working from your own office, although the reality is that you are at home. Obviously this is something puts at your disposal the company itself, to be able to access this work environment.

Drastic improvement in your privacy

There are some options on the VPN market that offer privacy features thanks to the fact that they are storing all your browsing data. The main function lies in the Difficulty of being able to trace the IP, causing a digital footprint not to be created to avoid commercial tracking. In short, the creation of the famous cookies that haunt us while we are on the Internet will be avoided.





But in addition to this, when you want to be on a public network, it is also recommended its use by preventing it from being able to hack the connection easily. Ideal in this way to make bank payments, or access the Public Administration with your digital certificate, it is recommended to do it with an active VPN.