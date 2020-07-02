SEVENTEEN And BLOO Achieve Double Crowns On Gaon Weekly Charts

SEVENTEEN and BLOO have swept the newest Gaon weekly charts!

On July 2, Gaon Chart introduced that each SEVENTEEN and BLOO had formally earned double crowns for the week of June 21 to June 27 after topping two separate charts every.

Along with topping this week’s bodily album chart with their newest mini album “Heng:garæ,” SEVENTEEN additionally claimed No. 1 on the digital obtain chart with their new title observe “Left & Proper.”

In the meantime, BLOO’s “Downtown Child,” which not too long ago shot again up the charts after Lee Hyori carried out the track on MBC’s “How Do You Play?“, took No. 1 on each the general digital chart and the streaming chart for this week.

Lastly, BLACKPINK continued their successful streak at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the fifth week in a row.

Congratulations to all the artists!

Try the highest 5 for every of this week’s charts beneath:

Album Chart

SEVENTEEN claimed two of the highest 5 spots on this week’s bodily album chart: not solely did their new mini album “Heng:garæ” debut at No. 1, however the Package model of the mini album additionally charted individually at No. 5.

EXO’s Baekhyun equally claimed each No. Three and No. Four on this week’s chart together with his newest solo mini album “Delight.” After beforehand debuting at No. 1 on the weekly album chart, “Delight” shot again as much as No. Three this week, whereas the Package model of the mini album entered the chart at No. 4.

Lastly, IZ*ONE’s “Oneiric Diary” stayed sturdy at No. 2 for the second consecutive week.

Obtain Chart

SEVENTEEN’s new title observe “Left & Proper” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, adopted by Kim Ho Joong’s “Grandmother” at No. 2. BLACKPINK’s new title observe “How You Like That” entered the chart at No. 3, with BLOO’s “Downtown Child” at No. Four and IU’s “Into the I-LAND” (the theme track for Mnet’s new actuality present “I-LAND”) at No. 5.

Total Digital Chart

BLOO’s “Downtown Child” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the general digital chart this week, whereas IU’s “eight” (that includes and produced by BTS’ Suga) equally maintained its place at No. 2. IU’s “Into the I-LAND” rose to No. Three this week, trailed by Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” (from the OST of tvN’s “Hospital Playlist”) at No. Four and Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love” (additionally from the OST of “Hospital Playlist”) at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

BLOO’s “Downtown Child” rose to No. 1 on this week’s streaming chart, with IU’s “eight” staying sturdy at No. 2 and Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” at No. 3. IU’s “Into the I-LAND” shot as much as No. 4, and Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the fifth consecutive week, whereas BTS and IZ*ONE additionally held onto their spots at No. 2 and No. Three respectively. Kim Ho Joong got here in at No. 4, with Stray Children rising to No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Watch Lee Hyori on the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath:

