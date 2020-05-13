SEVENTEEN Announces Their 1st Documentary “SEVENTEEN: Hit The Street”

SEVENTEEN will quickly be releasing their first documentary!

On Could 13 at midnight KST, SEVENTEEN shared a teaser poster for “Hit the Street” and extra particulars had been revealed through WeVerse.

“SEVENTEEN: Hit the Street” might be launched on the group’s YouTube channel and on WeVerse beginning on Could 15. It should then be broadcast each Wednesday and Friday at midday KST. The Could 15 episode is a “prologue” being shared as a separate episode, and episode 13 and a remaining “epilogue” will come out on June 7.

Are you excited for SEVENTEEN’s first documentary?

