SEVENTEEN Becomes 1st Foreign Male Artist In 12 Years To Top Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart Twice In A Row

SEVENTEEN is now the primary overseas male artist for the reason that Backstreet Boys 12 years in the past to seize No. 1 for 2 consecutive weeks on Oricon’s weekly album chart!

The group’s seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” positioned No. 1 on the weekly album chart of Japan’s largest music statistics website Oricon final week.

On July 7, Oricon introduced that the album additionally tops this week’s chart (June 29 to July 5) with 37,000 gross sales.

That is the primary time the group has spent two consecutive weeks on the high of the chart. They’re additionally now the primary overseas male artist to take action in 12 years and eight months since Backstreet Boys’ “Unbreakable” in November 2007!

SEVENTEEN advised Oricon Information, “The members had been all stunned and comfortable to listen to that ‘Heng:garæ’ is at No. 1 on the Oricon weekly album chart for the second week.” They added, “We really feel very grateful” and stated, “We need to thank everybody who cheers us on, together with [our fans] CARAT who’re all the time supporting us.”

In addition, it’s been revealed that SEVENTEEN will launch their new Japanese mini album “24H” on September 9.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Supply (1) (2) (3)