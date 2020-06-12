SEVENTEEN Breaks Personal Record With Over 1 Million Stock Pre-Orders For “Heng:garæ”

SEVENTEEN broke their earlier file for inventory pre-orders with their upcoming album “Heng:garæ“!

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated based mostly on numerous components together with what number of albums had been pre-ordered by followers.

As of June 12, the variety of inventory pre-orders has surpassed 1.06 million albums, which is their best file but.

SEVENTEEN’s earlier album “An Ode” offered over 700,000 albums throughout the first week, and the file variety of inventory pre-orders this time attracts additional anticipation for the first-week gross sales of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album.

SEVENTEEN’s seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” might be launched on June 22 at 6 pm. KST. Not too long ago, the group additionally launched a shock music video for his or her new monitor “My My.”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN for this achievement!

