SEVENTEEN Breaks Their Own 1st-Week Sales Record In Just 4 Days With “Heng:garæ”

SEVENTEEN is hovering increased than ever earlier than with their newest launch!

Just 4 days after the discharge of their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” on June 22, SEVENTEEN has already smashed their very own first-week album gross sales report. Based on Hanteo Chart, the brand new mini album managed to promote a complete of 895,230 copies by the night of June 25 KST, that means that “Heng:garæ” took simply 4 days to beat the group’s earlier first-week report of 700,863 (set by their 2019 album “An Ode“).

Because the latter determine marks the overall gross sales of “An Ode” from the primary seven days of its launch, and “Heng:garæ” nonetheless has three days to go in its first week, SEVENTEEN’s new first-week gross sales report will climb even increased within the days to return.

The feat is much more spectacular when contemplating that “An Ode” achieved the best first-week gross sales of any album launched within the second half of 2019.

Moreover, “Heng:garæ” has already achieved the second-highest first-week gross sales of any album launched in 2020 (following BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7“). Business watchers are presently predicting that the mini album could also be on monitor to turn into a “million vendor.”

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Supply (1)