SEVENTEEN Confirmed To Guest On “Ask Us Something”

SEVENTEEN might be returning to JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” for an additional visitor look!

On October 15, STARNEWS reported that each one 13 members of SEVENTEEN are set to look on the present.

In response to the report, a supply from JTBC confirmed, “SEVENTEEN will take part within the ‘Ask Us Something’ recording on October 15.”

SEVENTEEN’s visitor look on “Ask Us Something” is ready to air on October 24 following the discharge of their new album “; [Semicolon]” on October 19.

