General News

SEVENTEEN Confirmed To Perform “HIT” On “The Ellen DeGeneres Present”

March 25, 2021
1 Min Read

On March 26, Korean media shops confirmed that SEVENTEEN can be acting on an upcoming episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Present.”

SEVENTEEN will carry out the tune “HIT,” which they launched as a digital single in August 2019. “HIT” is an EDM dance monitor that showcases SEVENTEEN’s trademark power by way of its hard-hitting sound.

Again in January, SEVENTEEN carried out on American speak reveals like “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” the place they carried out “HOME;RUN,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” the place they carried out “Left & Proper.”

SEVENTEEN’s look on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” will air on April 1 (native time).

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.