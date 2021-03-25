SEVENTEEN Confirmed To Perform “HIT” On “The Ellen DeGeneres Present”

On March 26, Korean media shops confirmed that SEVENTEEN can be acting on an upcoming episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Present.”

SEVENTEEN will carry out the tune “HIT,” which they launched as a digital single in August 2019. “HIT” is an EDM dance monitor that showcases SEVENTEEN’s trademark power by way of its hard-hitting sound.

Again in January, SEVENTEEN carried out on American speak reveals like “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” the place they carried out “HOME;RUN,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Present,” the place they carried out “Left & Proper.”

SEVENTEEN’s look on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” will air on April 1 (native time).

Supply (1)