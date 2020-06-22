General News

SEVENTEEN Delights Carats With Fun And Uplifting “Left & Proper” MV: Check Out Some Of The Best Reaction Tweets

June 22, 2020
SEVENTEEN’s followers Carats are thrilled with the group’s new MV!

On June 22 at 6 p.m. KST, SEVENTEEN made their return with their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” and the enjoyable music video for its title monitor “Left & Proper.” Quickly after the album’s launch, the highest spot on Twitter’s worldwide developments was taken by the hashtag #SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight!

Carats have been sharing their love for SEVENTEEN’s new music video.

And there are such a lot of moments to replay and luxuriate in!

Many followers have tweeted to share how they’ve been touched by messages they’ve taken from the monitor and its MV.

And after all, Carats are additionally being hilarious by creating memes and sharing their very own takes on the MV.

What do you consider SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper”?

