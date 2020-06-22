SEVENTEEN Delights Carats With Fun And Uplifting “Left & Proper” MV: Check Out Some Of The Best Reaction Tweets

SEVENTEEN’s followers Carats are thrilled with the group’s new MV!

On June 22 at 6 p.m. KST, SEVENTEEN made their return with their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ” and the enjoyable music video for its title monitor “Left & Proper.” Quickly after the album’s launch, the highest spot on Twitter’s worldwide developments was taken by the hashtag #SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight!

Carats have been sharing their love for SEVENTEEN’s new music video.

this is among the finest seventeen mvs ever;; the boys appeared like they had been having a lot enjoyable with one another;;; the mv delivered the track’s lyrics very well; all the pieces about this mv is soooo good!! theit suits too!! #SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight #SEVENTEEN #Left_n_Right @pledis_17 — tracy (@tinkswonhao) June 22, 2020

Let’s be actual #SEVENTEEN actually portrayed their precise crackhead dork-selves in #Left_n_Right and confirmed us that’s how youth must be loved???❤️ TOO CREATIVE AND AMAZING! As anticipated from SAY THE NAME SEVENTEEN??❤️? @pledis_17 #Henggarae pic.twitter.com/GI2VyiwwsR — ⇆ Hoericane ⇆⚡️오이시???Heng:garæ (@hoshiportebosh) June 22, 2020

And there are such a lot of moments to replay and luxuriate in!

he appeared so confused laying there after which began dancing alongside ?#SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight pic.twitter.com/wXAGVbnIMz — ًdaηi⁷ ☆ミ (@yoonlessly) June 22, 2020

Many followers have tweeted to share how they’ve been touched by messages they’ve taken from the monitor and its MV.

i beloved this half a lot!! it solely reveals that life is basically not a race, it is your individual timeline. doing all of your finest doesn’t suggest it’s a must to be competing with others ;; ?❤#올여름엔_세븐틴과_LeftnRight#SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight @pledis_17

?:https://t.co/JbBh9OUWID pic.twitter.com/12Lm01yLq9 — gee ⇆ ? (@leejihoonfairy) June 22, 2020

i like these hidden messages from left&proper ;; the one who’s early tends to succeed however it’s additionally okay to fall down n not do your finest all the time bc on the finish of the day, u’ll nonetheless be taught n will stand up once more #Left_n_Right #Henggarae #SEVENTEEN @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/1hpyEKodWZ — shif #헹가래 (@boosoonchans) June 22, 2020

Seungcheol actually confirmed us that we should not let our guards down after one thing didn’t work out. Get up and groove as if nothing occurred.✊?#SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/UaviWpebMB — Carat Land PH (@CaratLandPH) June 22, 2020

One of many glow ups that mattered ksjsnsnsnsnsjssjsjss, not at how hoshi actually made that to this point and it is like signifying how far the boys have reached by now, i am actually happy with them#올여름엔_세븐틴과_LeftnRight#SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight pic.twitter.com/ywFUjB5TtL — ming༄‧₊˚?sᴛʀᴇᴀᴍ LEFT_N_RIGHT|mingyu au in bio (@_sunbaenimgyu) June 22, 2020

Considered one of my fav symbols within the MV. The track goes Left & Proper.. as when you had solely these 2 choices. When Joshua factors the arrow up, it reveals that we aren’t constrained to at least one alternative/ resolution. I simply love this entire track bro there’s a lot goodies n it!! #SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight pic.twitter.com/X73MgwG0ja — ?SAY_THE_NAME? (@a_svt_v) June 22, 2020

And after all, Carats are additionally being hilarious by creating memes and sharing their very own takes on the MV.

Why does Seungcheol explode after each MV I want solutions right here #SEVENTEEN_LeftnRight pic.twitter.com/s6EDElUR4m — noot noot ༄‧₊˚ ⇆ || semi-inactive (wfh) (@babyboozi) June 22, 2020

Seokmin representing carats once we first received into Seventeen: pic.twitter.com/uJvwoYY5og — huihuihuihuihuihuihuihuihuihuihuihuihui’s ⇆ (@wonishii) June 22, 2020

However does your kpop boys launch their chief into house and watch him explode and become a capturing star?? pic.twitter.com/39fNbXLf4r — ??????????????????????~ (@Jamong_Noona) June 22, 2020

What do you consider SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper”?