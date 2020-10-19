SEVENTEEN Describes The Message They Hope To Deliver Through New Album, Expresses Love For Their Followers, And More

SEVENTEEN is again with a brand new album!

On October 19, the group held a world on-line press convention to have a good time the discharge of their particular album “; [Semicolon].”

The album marks SEVENTEEN’s first comeback in 4 months after the discharge of their mini album “Heng:garæ” and title observe “Left & Proper.” The new album sends an uplifting message to youth all over the place that it’s okay to take a break to cease and odor the roses.

Wonwoo launched the brand new album, saying, “If this album can carry consolation and energy to many individuals, that will likely be extra significant than another achievement or numbers.” Vernon added, “Similar to the semicolon that’s used to mark a resting place in a sentence, this album will give listeners the prospect to breathe.”

The title observe “HOME;RUN” is a swing-based dance observe that includes a retro sound that expresses the eagerness of youth whereas offering a message of consolation. Woozi commented, “We expressed the sensation of hitting a house run with a rhythmical and hard-hitting sound. You’ll have the ability to expertise SEVENTEEN’s distinctive sound, and our efficiency will entice viewers of varied generations.” Seungkwan added, “True to SEVENTEEN’s fashion, we stuffed the track with loads of relatable moments.”

The album additionally contains the track “All My Love,” in addition to 4 totally different unit tracks: “Do Re Mi,” “Hey Buddy,” “Mild a Flame,” and “Ah! Love,” for a complete of six tracks. Jun defined the explanation behind the inclusion of the unit tracks. He mentioned, “We created some blended models in order that we may showcase the limitless prospects of SEVENTEEN. We’ve by no means proven followers one thing like this earlier than, so we’re interested in how they are going to react.”

DK commented on the variations between the brand new album and the earlier album. “The members have all felt a bigger burden of duty to carry out effectively on stage, so I believe our performances have change into extra mature,” he remarked. “Whereas training, I received the sensation that I used to be watching a musical and that we had been getting ready for a very enjoyable present. I used to be completely satisfied because it felt just like the 13 of us got here collectively as one to arrange for the album.”

Woozi introduced up the theme of youth, which they lined in each their earlier and latest album. “Because the members are taking part extra in our albums, we’re additionally considering an increasing number of about how one can specific our personal voices,” he defined. “In ‘Heng:garæ’ we gave listeners a therapeutic expertise with our power, so with this album we tried to assist everybody cease to breathe within the midst of their journey towards their desires. Because the story of youth can also be our personal story, we constructed on this theme in a pure approach.”

Hoshi then spoke extremely of Woozi as he described the manufacturing technique of the album. “The songs had been composed with Woozi on the head, and it actually took a very long time,” he mentioned. “Once I take a look at Woozi composing all the pieces from the title observe, to the remaining tracks, to tracks that haven’t been launched but, I as soon as once more take into consideration how spectacular he’s. Since he works on all of SEVENTEEN’s tracks, I consider him because the group’s engine.”

SEVENTEEN’s earlier album “Heng:garæ” earned the group the title of “million vendor” after it offered over a million copies within the first week after its launch. The album additionally topped Japan’s Oricon chart for 2 consecutive weeks, making SEVENTEEN the primary international male artist to take action because the Backstreet Boys in 2007.

S.Coups mirrored on the group’s achievements as he mentioned, “I expertise many alternative emotions after I take into consideration how the love we acquired from so many followers helped us develop. We poured our gratitude for the followers into this album, so we hope that these emotions will likely be conveyed. Because it’s because of the followers that we’re on this spot right now, we’ll repay them with even higher promotions.”

“; [Semicolon]” additionally broke the group’s earlier document for inventory pre-orders, surpassing 1.1 million inventory pre-orders. Mingyu revealed, “It could be a lie if I mentioned we weren’t anticipating it.” He continued, “Lately, I’ve been occupied with the energy that music can lend folks and about how SEVENTEEN’s power and affect has change into bigger. I need to unfold optimistic power by way of our personal influential power, and I hope that this album will change into a valuable reminiscence for this era of youth.”

S.Coups pointed to the power of all 13 members as the foundation of the group’s energy. “We’re engaged on solidifying our group identification whereas performing and singing about our personal tales,” he commented. “In fact there’s been some trial and error, however we’ve taken be aware of that and made use of the benefit of getting so many members. I believe one of our strengths is how our personal personalities shine by way of our group choreography. Due to that, we are able to present off 13 totally different sorts of appeal.”

The8 revealed his hopes for the album, sharing, “Within the midst of adverse occasions, I hope above all else that our music will ship a message of consolation. I hope the semicolon will carry everybody energy, and we may even do our greatest in our place as effectively.” He continued, “I need SEVENTEEN to tackle the position of a semicolon. I need us to change into a stronghold and a spot of relaxation for the youth who’ve been operating endlessly by way of life.”

Seungkwan then spoke fondly of SEVENTEEN’s followers, Carats. “I really feel proud to be part of SEVENTEEN after I hear our followers saying issues like, ‘I’m proud to be SEVENTEEN’s fan,’ or ‘SEVENTEEN offers me energy,’” he mentioned. “Carats are our pleasure, so when Carats say that they’re proud to be our followers I really feel like I made the suitable alternative changing into a singer, and I really feel completely satisfied that SEVENTEEN is my workforce.”

Seungkwan went on to share his thought of success, saying, “Due to that, my thought of success has modified. At first, I gauged our success by our information or the dimensions of our live performance venues, however not too long ago my greatest happiness is with the ability to let our followers hearken to good music and returning the love that they’ve given us. I believe success is changing into an artist the followers could be pleased with.” Joshua added, “SEVENTEEN’s purpose is to make music for a very long time.”

Mingyu concluded, “Even after the passage of time, I hope this album’s scent of youth stays sturdy.”

For those who haven’t already, try the music video for “HOME;RUN” right here!

Supply (1)